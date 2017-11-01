Opinion: every corner of Cap Hill wins with GO BOND

By Alison Torvik, City Park West

I’ve lived on Capitol Hill for nearly 25 years. I helped build the Dustin Redd playground in City Park and worked to create the urban garden and dog park that is becoming the Carla Madison Rec Center. I’ve helped with the Uptown Sampler, the People’s Fair and dozens of other community events, all to make this area even better than it is now. I love the vibrancy and variety of our neighborhoods. Like you, I’ve seen parts of Capitol Hill become great and other parts struggle. I’m excited that the city has a chance to make Cap Hill even more awesome without raising our taxes.

We stand to benefit from bond measures being put to the vote in Denver on Nov. 7. As part of a $937 million package, money would be allocated to rebuild police and fire stations, put in a rapid transit bus route along East Colfax Avenue, improve and repair public libraries and rec. centers across the city and help improve our cultural centers such as the Botanic Gardens and the zoo.

If approved by voters like us, funds raised through the General Obligation (GO) Bond measures would go toward maintaining and repairing Denver’s infrastructure before it breaks down. East Colfax Avenue would get $55 million to build the infrastructure for a rapid transit bus service. The buses would service roughly 50,000 commuters by 2035 and save travelers up to 15 minutes on their commute. This project includes completion of planning, design and construction of an East Colfax service which would comprise exclusive bus lanes, new passenger stops, and related traffic and roadway improvements.

The District 6 police station would be repaired and improved. The current facility is nearly 50 years old, has limited space for community engagement meetings and lacks appropriate cells.

Denver’s Central Library is set for a $38 million boost, including new technology, redesigned spaces, improved accessibility and critical deferred maintenance projects. Much needed safety and security upgrades at the Central Library, including a new layout, expanded security systems and the relocation of the children’s learning area are included.

When it comes to cultural facilities, the Botanic Gardens and the Denver Zoo are in line for major funding boosts of $18 million and $20 million respectively. Improvements to the Gardens would include a Center for Science, Art and Education, which would expand scientific research programs and increase education opportunities for children and adults. The 48-year- old animal hospital at the Denver Zoo would be replaced to ensure the highest level of care for the more than 4,000 animals at the zoo. The measures would also provide funding for needed improvements in marine mammal exhibits. Other facilities to benefit would be the Denver Art Museum, improvements to Red Rocks Amphitheater (which is owned by Denver), the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

Please join me in supporting these vetted and vested initiatives. Mail or drop off your ballot by November 7 and vote YES on 2A through 2G.