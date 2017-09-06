Publisher's Note, September 2017: Where's Our March?

Women, immigrants, science. We’ve marched to advocate for these groups and many others, but not to champion the underlying mechanism for guaranteeing our right to do so—the first amendment. We are guaranteed the right to freedom of religion, speech, press, peaceable assembly and petition of grievances to the government. For obvious reasons, I’d like to focus specifically on “freedom of the press.”

This is a time when it makes total sense to flood our streets and capitol steps in support of our constitutionally protected right to a free press. Daily we are assaulted with accusations of “fake news” accompanied by journalists being aggressively attacked personally and professionally. The journalistic profession is maligned and denigrated with impunity—its very survival threatened—highlighting a vulnerability in our democratic system. The first amendment’s protection of the press is a cornerstone of our democracy and we allow it to be undermined at our peril.

Good journalism takes courage and emotional intelligence. It also takes considerable resources. In short, if you want quality journalism to flourish you need to support it with your pocketbook. In the case of free community publications such as ours, this means supporting advertisers' neighborhood businesses. For larger media outlets, this means paid digital and print subscriptions, in addition to supporting their advertisers.

Let’s do a visualization exercise… Imagine you live in a country without a free press. I know, it’s hard since we tend to take our free press for granted, but work with me. Imagine you’re in, say, Turkey where the highest number of journalists are currently in prison. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (cpj.org), 256 journalists were jailed worldwide in 2016. In our country’s darkest moments, we’ve ruined and jailed journalists as well. We must be vigilant.

So why does professional journalism matter? Because possessing a smartphone doesn’t make you a brilliant writer or photographer any more than holding a needle and thread makes you a master seamstress. Our profession has established ethical and content standards that increase legitimacy of coverage. Writing a compelling, well-researched article or investigative piece is hard work, not for the faint-hearted. Conducting a substantive and informative interview takes preparation and sophisticated communication skills.

There are ways to get involved in the protection of your free press. When someone in your social circle maligns the press, speak up. Don’t be passive when your values are threatened. Support the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition (coloradofoic.org), a “nonpartisan alliance of news organizations, groups and individuals” with the mission “to ensure that Coloradans—journalists, the general public, public officials, educators, students, business owners and legal professionals—understand and use the public’s rights of access to the records and proceedings of government and the judiciary.” You can also protect your access to legal notices, a right that’s periodically in jeopardy. Legal notices ensure public transparency for court actions, public hearings, bids, proposals, foreclosures, unclaimed property, liens, zoning notices, budgets, public sector executive compensation, and more.

Lastly, seize the opportunity to include free press in your political and social action. Next time you choose to march for something, how about a shout out for your free press?