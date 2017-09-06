LIFE Activist, September 2017: Use-of-force committee working for community accountability from DPD

A committee of community groups is working on revising the Denver Police Department (DPD) use-of-force policy. The initial deadline was September 1, which has been extended four weeks.

In January, a new use-of-force policy draft was released by DPD Chief Robert White, after refusing the participation of Denver’s Office of the Independent Monitor and community groups in the drafting. Public outcry led to the first community meetings and then formation of the committee, which includes representatives from Denver Justice Project, Colorado Latino Forum, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the National Association for Blacks in Criminal Justice and the Greater Denver Ministerial Alliance.

"My view is that, even if it was the best use of force policy in the world, without community input it would lack community credibility. It would always be viewed as suspect," says Lisa Calderon of Colorado Latino Forum. "Unfortunately, the process, from the very beginning was heavily slanted toward a police perspective. That might make sense if it was just an internal document, just talking to police officers, but this was a community process. So, the first, about four weeks of our meetings, focused on the police officers' views and their justifications for use-of-force, and taking us to the police academy and demonstrating use-of-force techniques. It was very pro-police. There was no opportunity built into the agenda for critiques or community perspective. This policy isn't just being written for the police, it's also written for the community and for us to understand what is permissible use-of-force and what isn't and why."

The committee voiced concerns about the choice of facilitator, former senior chief deputy district attorney Lamar Sims, who defended the 2014 police shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, in Cleveland, as a paid consultant in that case. Dr. Nita Mosby Tyler was subsequently hired. "Since she's come on board, we've really made great progress," Calderon says.

"I think the police representatives, particularly those who aren't used to engaging community, really resisted a collaborative approach," Calderon says. "And then, the one remaining member issued a letter saying he didn't agree with the policy. Well, there is no policy that has been produced by our group yet. None. It doesn't exist yet. So, to object to a document before it's even been developed, tells us it was just an excuse to slam the process, and we don't give it a whole lot of credence."

"My son had mental illness and they knew. He needed help not to be killed. He never got medical attention after being shot," says Lynn Eagle Feather, a Lakota woman originally from Rosebud, South Dakota, whose son, Paul Castaway, was killed by DPD in 2015. "They shot him in front of 15 children! They are scarred for life. This has affected many lives, not just my own. His only son talks about 'my Daddy in the sky.' I think they need to be tested for steroids and everything else. Body cameras were not used with my son, Paul. He was a generous man who loved being Lakota Sioux and being a father to his only child. I think DPD needs to provide for the children left behind. More transparency!"

The original deadline of Sept. 1 was extended due to time lost in the first four weeks. "Our plans are to hold another forum in October, and reveal to the public what we as a committee came to consensus on about our recommendations," Calderon says. "We'll engage in discussion and answer questions at that time, and then wait for Chief White's response."