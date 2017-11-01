A musical soundtrack to the Denver Film Festival

Amid the international cinema and wide-ranging documentaries at the Denver Film Festival, there is always an assortment of fare with a starring role for music—films where the soundtrack might be just as important as dialogue or camera angles.

One such entry this year is Django—and no, it is not the musical version of Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained. Instead, it is a little-known slice of history about the legendary French Gypsy guitarist Django Reinhardt, whose impact has spanned the genres, influencing everyone from Willie Nelson and the Allman Brothers Band to Dave Grisman and Miles Davis, among many others.

× Expand Tangerine Dream Revolution of South: Tangerine Dream plays Nov. 10-12 at the Sie FilmCenter as part of the Denver Film Festival. Courtesy photo.

When I luckily interviewed Glen Campbell just prior to his Alzheimer’s announcement, he mentioned Reinhardt as one of his chief guitar inspirations, telling me he had the musician’s portrait hanging in his house—he told me that several times, in fact.

French actor Reda Kateb plays Reinhardt in the new movie directed by Etienne Comar, which finds the Gypsy or Roma musician coolly making a living in France as a sought-after guitarist, just as the occupying Nazis were marking his people for deadly persecution.

Even as the Nazis were cruelly rounding up Reinhardt’s “family” for extermination, the guitarist was a reluctant darling of the German-occupied music scene—though the Nazis were as puritan about music as they were about race, viciously protesting when Django jazzes it “too black” for the “master race”—shades of early rock and roll in the Deep South.

While not expertly engaging as drama, Django is an always interesting close-up on some otherwise familiar history, but this time with Gypsies and “race music” as the marginalized backdrop.

Django plays Nov. 10-12 at the Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave.

Another hounded musical artist, again via Germany, is at the center of Revolution of Sound: Tangerine Dream, directed by Germany’s Mar-garete Kreuzer. The German band of the film’s title may not be everyone’s slice of musical preference, but its influence on everything from electronic trance to progressive rock to new age to dance music is unmistakable. And if you are a movie buff, you have no doubt heard the band’s music, perhaps by accident, on soundtracks galore.

Tangerine Dream, which introduced the Moog synthesizer to popular music, was influenced as much by surrealist art as it was by anything audible.

This new documentary is essentially a tribute to late band founder Edgar Froese, the only person to last the entire 40-year Dream (excepting the perpetually still-existent line-up). It may surprise some to see early footage of Froese in his pre-TD mid-‘60s Beatles period.

Revolution of Sound plays Nov. 10-12 at the Sie FilmCenter.

The festival also traverses Europe to auld Ireland for The Song of Granite, the old sod’s entry into the foreign-language (Gaelic, specifically) Oscar race. The narrative docudrama by Pat Collins tells the story of folksinger Joe Heaney through both scripted and documentary footage. The backdrop of the eye-catching Irish countryside scored by Sean-nós (old-style) music may warrant the price of admission.

Song of Granite plays Nov. 9 at the Sie FilmCenter and Nov. 11-12 at the United Artists at the Denver Pavilions on the 16th Street Mall.

Desolate north Philadelphia is the setting for Quest, a documentary that follows a struggling black family in a sort of Hoop Dreams-style, but this time, music may be the ticket out.

Quest plays Nov. 2 at the Sie FilmCenter and Nov. 4 at United Artists.

Another documentary, Serenade for Haiti, is set at a classical music school in Port au Prince amid still more entrenched poverty—and that was before the hurricane hit. Throughout, music is clearly a source of rare solace amid compounded devastation. In the context of recent tragedies of hurricanes, forest fires and senseless shootings, the message is clear and bittersweet.

Serenade for Haiti plays Nov. 5, 6 and 8 at United Artists. Director Owsley Brown will attend.

It is a case of mixed cultures and common interests in Strad Style, a documentary in which a young, troubled Midwestern hillbilly meets a famous Romanian concert violinist over the internet and convinces him to make a perfect copy of the most famous “fiddle” in history, even though the violinist has no formal training in such things and has never even seen the original 18th century instrument.

Strad Style will play Nov. 3-5 at United Artists. Director Stefan Avalos will attend.

In addition to the full-length films, the festival is also featuring a wide range of music videos from around the world. These may not be by musical artists in heavy mainstream rotation, but these musical “shorts” always make for an interesting grab-bag package.

“Music Video Mixtape” will play Nov. 9 at Sie FilmCenter and Nov. 10 at United Artists.

Enjoy the festival. Save me an aisle seat.

For more information and a full schedule for the 40th Denver Film Festival, visit denverfilm.org or call 303-381-0813. Contact Peter Jones at pjoneslifemusic@aol.com.