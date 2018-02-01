The Profile's Concert Highlights, February 2018: Pint & A Half, Soul Diva Revue, Enslaved

Swallow Hill Presents:

Pint & A Half

Thursday, Feb. 8 | 7:30p.m. | Quinlan Cafe, 71 E. Yale Ave. | swallowhillmusic.org | $10

Hailing from Salida, Pint & A Half is an Americana/roots duo made up of husband and wife Duke and Tami Sheppard, whose debut, Blue Sky Earth, was recorded in a makeshift home studio and self-released in 2015. They signed with Howlin’ Dog Records for their second album, Boomtown Ghosts, which was released in March of last year. Pint & A Half has performed throughout their home state and New Mexico, as well as throughout the Midwest, and have become regulars on the festival circuit. They recently won the South West Indy Artist Awards “People’s Choice” for Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Folk/Singer-Songwriter Song, in addition to Best Band/Performer in the “Best of Salida” awards.

Soiled Dove Underground Presents:

Soul Diva Revue

Saturday, Feb. 17 | 8:00p.m. | 7401 E. 1st Ave. | tavernhg.com/soiled-dove | $20

Soul Diva Revue is a five-lady showcase of the iconic music of Anita Baker, Patti LaBelle, Aretha Franklin, Natalie Cole and Gladys Knight, among others. Backed by a five-piece band of veteran musicians, the Soul Divas are acclaimed singers in their own right and bring it every night that they perform. Melody Renique, (writer/producer/performer), Diana Castro (performer and weekly singer at El Chapultepec), Linda Styles (performer who has shared the stage with Melvin & the Blue Notes), Ellice Zoe (performer who has sung with Babyface and Tower of Power) and Sheryl MacCallum (hostess/commentator for the Diva Show who is a veteran actress with Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway as a credit on her resume) make up the quintet.

The Gothic Theatre Presents

Enslaved

Monday, Feb. 26 | 7:00p.m. | 3263 S. Broadway | gothictheatre.com | $25

× Expand Enslaved

Enslaved is a Norwegian extreme metal act that has been around since 1991. They have 14 full-length albums to their name and their style is drawn from Viking cultural and religious heritage that is a mainstay of their native land. Much of their music and its lyrics correlates to Norse mythology and its rich traditions. In 2014, co-founder Ivar Bjornson and Einar Selvik of Wardruna, another Norwegian band, were commissioned by the Norwegian government to create a musical composition for the 200th anniversary of the nation’s constitution. This was later released as a studio album in 2016, which also featured Enslaved co-founder Grutle Kjellson on vocals. You can’t ask for anything much more exciting on a Monday night in February...