Profile Concert Highlights, June 2017: OK Go, Janine Gastineau Quartet, Hazel Miller & Friends

The Gothic Theatre Presents:

OK Go

Friday, June 9 | 9:00p.m. | 3263 S. Broadway | Gothictheatre.com | $27.95

OK Go certainly can’t be described as your typical rock band. Award-winning videos (Grammy-winner “Here It Goes Again”), a Clio award, New York Times op-eds, a major label split, a DIY trans-media mini-empire (Paracadute), collaborations with tech giants, dance companies, animators and Muppets. Not to mention an experiment that encoded their music on actual strands of DNA… You can’t make this stuff up. Known for their energetic live shows, OK Go’s sound is reminiscent of The Cars, Cheap Trick, Queen, T. Rex, and more. Basically just good old American rock music that has endured for over a decade and a half and shows no signs of slowing down.

La Cour Art Bistro & Cabaret Presents:

Janine Gastineau Quartet: An Evening of Brazilian Music

Saturday, June 24 I 7:00p.m. | 1643 S. Broadway | Denversartbar.com | price TBA

Multi-genre vocalist Janine Gastineau and her quartet bring the Brazilian music with a return engagement at La Cour. Her first solo album, All My Wildest Dreams, was released in 2015 and was an homage to her favorite composers, such as Ellington, Gershwin, Rodgers & Hart, Monk and Carmichael. It also included two Antonio Carlos Jobim tunes because of her love for bossa nova and samba. Gastineau is also a writer and cabaret performer who has created multiple original musical revues, three of which celebrate the music of Stephen Sondheim. Jazz and Brazilian music remain her first loves.

The Soiled Dove Underground Presents:

Hazel Miller & Friends

Friday, June 30 I 8:00p.m. | 7401 E. 1st | tavernhg.com/soiled-dove | $15-20

Hazel Miller has been a favorite of local audiences for nearly three decades; she was even chosen by the City of Denver as one of the 150 people who make it a better place to live. Dubbed “a force of nature” by the Rocky Mountain News, Miller’s mix of blues, jazz, pop and gospel continues to wow music aficionados after more than four decades of performing. Miller is also a stage veteran, having performed in Sisters and Storytellers and The Vagina Monologues in local productions. She has also sung with or opened for Mel Torme, James Brown, The Temptations, Julian Lennon, Herbie Hancock, Buddy Guy, Lou Rawls, James Taylor and many more.