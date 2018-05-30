Concert Highlights, June 2018: South Pearl Music & Beer Festival, Shakedown Street, Chimney Choir

South Pearl Street and Swallow Hill Presents:

South Pearl Music & Beer Festival

Saturday, June 9 I 1:00p.m.

1200 Block of S. Pearl St.

southpearlfest.com

$8 online, $10 at gate

Nearly 7,000 music fans and craft beer lovers will come together on South Pearl Street to enjoy hot music and cold beer in one of Denver’s favorite neighborhoods. Six bands will perform from 2:00p.m.-10:00p.m. They are: Jon Cleary, Doug Kershaw, DJ Williams and Shots Fired, Tivoli Club Brass Band, Ain’t No Disco and That Damn Sasquatch. Craft beers will be provided by Platt Park Brewing, 4 Noses, Left Hand Brewing, Oskar Blues, New Belgium and more. No pets are allowed, but strollers, walkers, chairs and umbrellas are welcome. There will be bike parking available at the south entrance. If you do decide to buy tickets on the day, it is cash only, but credit cards are accepted for beer tickets and food trucks. Children under 12 get in free.

Swallow Hill Presents:

Shakedown Street

Wednesday, June 20 I 6:00p.m.

Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St.

fourmilepark.org

$12

Grateful Dead tribute band, Shakedown Street, is one of the longest running acts of its kind in the world. They started in the Ancient Mariner in Manitou Springs in 1987 and quickly became a cult act with loyal fans who refer to themselves as “Shakeheads.” New generations of Shakeheads have been spawned by the continuing popularity of the band and, throughout the years, Shakedown Street has shared the stage with former Dead members Vince Welnick and Tom Constanten, as well as Melvin Seals of the Jerry Garcia Band. Others include Los Lobos’ David Hidalgo, Hot Tuna, New Riders of the Purple Sage, Jerry Jeff Walker, Vince Herman of Leftover Salmon and others. An ongoing slate of over 200 songs allows them to perform multi-night runs without repetition, playing early and modern Grateful Dead songs.

Swallow Hill Presents:

Chimney Choir

Friday, June 29 I 5:30p.m.

Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St.

clyffordstillmuseum.org

Free

Chimney Choir will perform on the lawn at the Clyfford Still Museum as part of the lawn concert series, which features three other acts throughout the summer and early fall: Red Baraat, Dustbowl Revival and Kyle Emerson. Chimney Choir “seamlessly blends folk instrumentals with electronic punches for a plucky, meandering ride,” according to 5280. They incorporate mandolin and accordion, synthesizers and scrap-metal percussion into their sound. Westword named them Best Folk Band in 2017. In naming them such, they described them as “never having been a conventional band.” Their songwriting may be rooted in Americana and pop, “but it’s informed by an avant-garde sensibility.”