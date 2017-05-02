The Profile's Concert Highlights, May 2017: Leon and the Revival, MxPx, Tift Merritt.

Goosetown Tavern presents:

Leon and the Revival

Friday, May 12 | 9:00p.m. | 3242 E. Colfax | goosetowntavern.com | $5

Leon and the Revival was born in 2015 when members of Reverend Leon’s Revival and The Royal collaborated on a new project featuring classic soul and R&B. Influenced by Otis Redding, Van Morrison, Solomon Burke and James Brown, among others, their sound is rooted in traditional soul but also contemporary themes, with driving guitar and keyboards plus effects-laden basslines. Frontman Paul Leon Ramsay says, “When I was a kid, my dad’s cousin told me that when my dad was a teenager [in Sherman, Texas], he used to sneak out of the house on Friday nights to sing at the juke joint on the outskirts of town. That secret ignited my imagination."

The Gothic Theatre presents:

MxPx

Saturday, May 20 I 8:00p.m. | 3263 S. Broadway | gothictheatre.com | $25

“Left Coast” punk band, MxPx, will rock the Gothic with their skate punk/punk rock sounds that they have been blasting since 1992. Founded as Magnified Plaid, MxPx has been around for 25 years and have nine albums, four EPs, a live album, two concert films and 20 singles to prove it. They have charted on Billboard multiple times, including the Billboard 200 and were no. 1 on Billboard Christian Albums. Many of their early releases touched on Christian themes, which put them in the Christian punk scene. By 2012, the band no longer considered themselves a part of that sound and decided to return to their roots, as seen with 2005’s release, Panic.

Soiled Dove Underground presents:

Tift Merritt

Tuesday, May 16 | 8:00p.m. | 7401 E. 1st Ave. | tavernhg.com/soiled-dove/shows | $20-25

Tift Merritt has been compared to Joni Mitchell and Emmylou Harris, and she's opened for Elvis Costello and performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Barack Obama’s last campaign stop in the 2008 election. A good example of her blend of folk, country and rock can be heard on her 2010 single, “Mixtape." A veteran performer, Merritt has also recorded with Andrew Bird and Jim James (frontman for My Morning Jacket) and toured extensively with Bird as well. She will be playing selections from her January 2017 release, Stitch of the World.