Denver Municipal Band to honor Jerry Endsley

The Denver Municipal Band (DMB) hopes to honor trumpeter extraordinaire and former Denver Municipal Band Director Jerry Endsley with a custom bench at this year’s Fourth of July Celebration in Washington Park. Jerry died last February at 69 from leukemia.

The bench will feature DMB coiled trumpet logos, several of which Endsley made in his basement metal shop. A straight, baroque trumpet will be mounted on top of the bench. The Band estimates the bench will cost $6,000. Donations are welcome at denvermunicipalband.org.

Endlsey’s son, Shane, remembers, “The Denver Municipal Band and Washington Park were always big parts of our family life. [At times] my Dad was conducting and my mother and sister played in the flute section and myself in the trumpet section every Friday through the summer concert season. After almost every concert, we would pick up a pizza from the Bonnie Brae Tavern on the way home and sit around reviewing the highlights and lowlights of the evening concert. The lowlights usually prompted more laughing.” Shane is recognized internationally as a trumpeter with his Grammy-nominated quintet, Kneebody.

Jerry Endsley also played church services and weddings around the area. In one of Shane’s memories, Jerry realized he’d mislaid the name and address of the church. “So, we began our door to door tour of the several churches that line University Avenue between Exposition and Mexico.” At each church, Jerry asked if trumpet players were expected. If not, he would jokingly ask, “Well, would you like to hire a couple while we are here?”

Jerry graduated from East High School and held music degrees from the New England Conservatory and the University of Colorado, where he studied with Roger Voisin, Frank Baird and Robert Nagel. He joined the Denver Municipal Band in 1966 and directed it from 1995 to 2015. He also performed with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, the Colorado Opera and Ballet Orchestras and conducted the Metropolitan State University Band for nearly 15 years.

The Denver Municipal Band is the oldest professional concert band in the U.S., playing annual summer concerts since 1891. In Endsley’s own words, "The Band will ... serve all the citizens of Denver by taking the music to the people in their neighborhood parks and by tailoring programming to reflect the diverse cultural makeup of each community."