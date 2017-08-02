The Profile's Featured Gallery, August 2017: Floral and fowl, the artwork of Michael Warren and Darryl Trott

Old South Frame and Gallery will exhibit paintings by English artist Michael Warren and floral artist Darryl Trott until Sept. 30. All works are from a private collection and are offered for sale for the first time ever.

Warren studied art at the Wolverhampton School of Art and started painting full-time in 1972; he developed his style in conjunction with bird watching, and all his paintings are derived from field observations. Warren has designed several series of commemorative postage stamps and book jackets, in addition to publishing books of his own works. Warren resides in Nottinghamshire, England.

Trott, who died in 2004, was an Australian-born watercolorist. It wasn’t for several decades that a childhood passion for flowers and art was discovered by Ruth Tuck, a floral artist and teacher. Following her advice, Trott had a 1977 sellout exhibition at Newton Gallery in Adelaide and an extended trip to the U.S., which introduced him to the finer galleries and publishers. He eventually emerged as one of the world's best-known floral artists.

Old South Frame and Gallery is located at 1588 S. Pearl St. and can be reached by phone at 303-715-3828.