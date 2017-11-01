The Profile's Featured Gallery, November 2017: Goodwin Fine Art

Martha Russo uses physical objects (many from nature, including seashells, seeds, pods and various other found objects) to “induce contemplation and reflection about our basic humanness.” Her exhibit Circumvolo runs until Dec. 29 at Goodwin Fine Art (1255 Delaware St.) and includes variations of several pieces shown at previous show Coalescere, held at the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art in March 2016.

Her sculptures are both beautiful and somewhat upsetting. A variation on one of her previous pieces, klynge, is a wall sculpture comprised of a massive cluster of porcelain casting slip, various glazed jetsam, epoxy, steel, wood, Styrofoam, paper and paint. Somewhat reminiscent of a faceless sea creature emerging from a bare white wall, it simultaneously attracts and repels.

On the other hand, her piece lightness of being traipses around the room instead of being densely packed together in one spot. Made up of 40-50 found objects (including ribbon, tops of carrots, accordion packing material, loofahs, “Martha’s son Henry’s old holey socks,” burnt pumpkin waffle, “serendipity” and a lot more) and dipped in porcelain, it “trellises” along the wall in a seemingly haphazard way.

Your eye won't quite know where to go because there is so much to take in. Visit martharussostudio.com for more.