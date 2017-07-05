Featured Gallery, July 2017: Friar Michael J. Nicosia

La Cour Art Bistro & Cabaret is featuring something a little unusual this month with their art opening: a former ad man, now a Friar who also happens to be a painter, a cabaret singer and a flautist. Friar Michael J. Nicosia received his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art and Art Education from Syracuse University in 1977 before pursuing a decade-and-a-half career in retail advertising. At Syracuse, his preferred medium was watercolors, which he discovered after taking an interior design class.

Nicosia left advertising to pursue a religious vocation and, after moving to Denver in 2010, found a home in the Ecumenical Catholic Communion. His sisters and brothers of the faith at Pax Christi ECC Church identified his gifts and talents, calling him to the ordained ministry in 2012. Currently their Pastor, Nicosia also serves as the Presiding Bishop’s Vicar to the Rocky Mountain Region and on the Colorado Council of Churches’ Judicatory Board and its Board of Directors.

Nicosia has begun exhibiting his artwork at various venues in the area and this month, he will be featured at La Cour on Friday, July 7. The Friar is also a cabaret singer and Native American flute musician, providing musical programs for retirement and assisted living facilities through his company, Spirit Songs. For more information about the opening, go to denversartbar.com.