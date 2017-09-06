The Profile's Featured Gallery, September 2017: Niza Knoll Gallery

The popularity of the annual Gone to the Dogs juried exhibit at the Niza Knoll Gallery, which this year opened Aug. 4 and continues through Sept. 16, continues to increase, perhaps as evidenced by the fact the show has been a regular occurrence the last seven years.

An open call for entries ended in July, and 28 local and national artists were accepted. Entries were juried by Jessica Fowler (Creative Director of Artwork Network), Amy Norton (of The Creative Angle) and gallery owner Niza Knoll. Visitors to the gallery will enjoy original depictions of man’s best friend rendered in photography, mixed media, painting, fabric, clay, print and more.

The public is invited to view and purchase these works during regular business hours: Wednesday through Friday, 1:00p.m.-5:00p.m., and Saturdays, 1:00-4:00p.m. The Niza Knoll Gallery specializes in intriguing conceptual exhibits, hosting first and third Friday events, monthly salons, private concerts and guest speakers. The gallery is located at 915 Santa Fe Dr. Visit nizaknollgallery.com for more.