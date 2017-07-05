Denver Free Summer Fun, 2017

If you’re bored in Denver this summer, it’s not for a lack of things to do. Ditto if you’re lamenting that you don’t have any money. There are so many free events out there that they can’t be contained here. The following is a sampling of what’s coming in the next couple of months. Even more can be found at denvergov.org/events/free-denver-events.

Tesoro Cultural Center

Tesoro Cultural Center is a living history non-profit that provides events inspired by Colorado’s history and shared experiences with Southwest, Spanish, Mexican, Native American, African American and Early European cultures. Art, cuisine, historical re-enactments and music are all part of the experience and this summer, Tesoro is offering 20 Summer Weekends of living history, bluegrass music, Powwow, Fandango and Flamenco dancing. Living history events include guided tours of the Fort in Morrison, National Park Service documentary films, exhibits and other family activities. Go to tesoroculturalcenter.org for more information.

Levitt Pavilion

Opening in July in Ruby Hill Park (just south of Downtown), Levitt Pavilion will offer Denverites with a brand new music venue for the warm weather season. Offering 50 free concerts every year, the Pavilion will provide ticketed entertainment as well. This year’s free highlights include Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, Hippo Campus, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, among many others. Ticketed events will include UB40 with Matisyahu and 311, in addition to the Levitt Pavilion Beer Festival. For ticket information and the free concert schedule, go to levittdenver.org.

Denver Cruiser Ride

Since 2005, the Denver Cruiser Ride has thrown a monthly mass bike ride/costume wearing-party that takes place throughout the summer. There were five themed events scheduled for this year, three of which you can still take part in. The frequency of the rides have changed for 2017. “While this every-Wednesday tradition is evolving into a once-a-month celebration of bikes and fun; what we are embracing, and hope you will as well, is the evolution of the DCR from what it is, to what it will become,” said Brad K. Evans, DCR founder. The theme for Wednesday, July 19 is still to be determined, but August 9 will be Dress Night and September 20 will highlight Ski Bums & Bunnies. All rides are free and bicyclists gather at the Ginn Mill (2041 Larimer St.) from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m., with an 8:15 start time. Find out more at denvercruiserride.com.

B-Side Music Friday @ MCA

B-Side Music Friday is a summer-long, live music series where you can catch local music in the Museum of Contemporary Art’s rooftop garden. These are intimate performances with past acts including Denver favorites Esme Patterson, LASCIVUS and Rose Quartz, among others. All shows are free with museum admission and crafted cocktails will be on offer as well. The full schedule is available at mcadenver.org/b-side-music-fridays-2017.

Colorado Symphony Season Preview

On Saturday, July 22 at 7:30, there will be a special preview of select works from the upcoming 2017/18 Colorado Symphony season lineup. “Our incoming Music Director Brett Mitchell will be conducting a portion of the concert, as will our Associate Conductor Christopher Dragon and Assistant Conductor Andres Lopera,” said Rachel Trignano, Manager of Public and Community Relations. The preview performance is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained through the Boettcher Concert Hall box office in person. All seating is general admission and a ticket does not guarantee a seat. Go to coloradosymphony.org to find out more.

Cheesman Park Art Fest

Saturday and Sunday, July 29 & 30 will see Cheesman Park host the free, annual Art Fest, featuring collections of 130 juried artists from 30 different states. Voted the #4 Best Classic & Contemporary Craft Show in the nation by Sunshine Artist magazine last year, the festival takes place on the southwest roads of Cheesman, where patrons can shop displays of potters, painters, jewelers, sculptors, glass artists and more. “Cheesman Park Art Fest made [the] top five classic and contemporary craft show list because of one thing—strong sales. This is a remarkable achievement for a show with less than five years on the scene,” said Sunset Artist about the show. “We plan to keep this show just as it is—charming and walkable, with work that is top-notch, yet attainable,” Art Festival producer Liz Gore said. The event also features live music and some of Denver’s most notable food trucks. Check out dasheventsdenver.com/cheesman for further details.

Monday Movie Madness

Infinity Park celebrates their 10th annual Monday Movie Madness Series with a brand-new jumbo screen and a lineup that was voted on and approved by viewers. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Top Gun and Finding Dory will all be featured in July and Sing will be playing in August. All movies start at 7:30p.m. and more information can be found at infinityparkatglendale.com.

City Park Jazz

One of Denver’s favorite outdoor summer music events continues this year with shows every week until August 6, featuring some of the area’s hottest jazz acts. The rest of the summer will see Buckner Funken Jazz, Judge Roughneck, Los Bohemios, JoFoKe and Alpha Schoolmarm Orchestra. All performances are free—you’re welcome to bring a blanket, folding chairs and a picnic—and go from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. each Sunday at the City Park Esplanade, rain or shine. There are also numerous food trucks on site as well, but no glass or alcohol over 3.2 percent is allowed in the park. You can find out more at cityparkjazz.org.

For more free summer fun events, check out our calendar on page 10.