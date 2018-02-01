Gallery Spotlight, February 2018: Lost Pollinators

Goodwin Fine Art (1255 Delaware St.) is currently presenting a body of work by three artists linked through the theme of contemporary environmental concerns. Lost Pollinators, now on display through Feb. 24, brings together Mia Brownell, Kara Maria and A. Mary Kay. All work on display exemplifies a timely concern for our planet.

Mia Brownell's paintings are inspired uniformly by molecular imaging and art history and distinctly by 17th century Dutch still-life paintings, although most of her recent creations depict food. Brownell's compositions also focus on various views of the natural world: flowers, birds and other aspects of nature, each one done as a monochromatic icon hanging against a stark off-white or black plane.

Animals are a continual theme in the work of San Francisco-based painter and printmaker Kara Maria. Recently, her focus has been on endangered and threatened animals, as well as those that inhabit the wildland/urban interface, including bears, mountain lions and coyotes. Maria's vividly geometric aesthetic is heavily influenced by 1970s pop culture and her subject matter draws from literary sources as well. Maria is a visual artist who borrows from the broad vocabulary of contemporary painting; she blends geometric shapes, vivid hues and abstract marks with representational elements.

The land and its detritus are reflected in A. Mary Kay's studio output. Her mixed-media works on paper illustrate an almost supernatural amalgamation of imagery, metaphor and meaning. Many of her pieces incorporate natural objects scavenged from the ground and the banks of rivers. Most notably in her ongoing series, Some of the Sum (2002-present), feathers, seed pods, pinecones and similar forms emerge from abstract gestures, blobs, drips and gestural chaos.