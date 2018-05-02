Gallery Spotlight, May 2018: Core New Art Space

Core New Art Space will feature “All That You Can Imagine,” a mixed media show, from May 10-27. Planning is still in the early stages so details were scant at press time, but it promises to be something quite special. It’s not simply paintings, drawings or sculptures, but mixed media, a combination of all of those and more. The exhibit will feature mixed-media paintings, collage, sculpture and more. 2D and 3D works will be the focus here, and artists across multiple and interdisciplinary media will be participating.

Suzette Rosenthal, a mixed-media artist herself, is the juror who will be selecting the featured works. She currently lives in Broomfield after recently relocating here from Laguna Beach, Calif. While living there, she exhibited for 10 years at the Laguna Sawdust Festival and taught classes and workshops in mixed media. She now teaches classes and workshops from her home studio in Broomfield and is also on the board of the Broomfield Art Guild. During this past year, she curated two shows at the Bricolage Gallery inside Art Parts in Boulder, which were entitled, “It’s a Small Word—Miniature and Mall Art” and “Reused Refuge.”

× Expand Core New Art Space

Rosenthal will judge the work on overall impact, content, composition and mastery of techniques. Attention to creativity and craftsmanship will also be a very important criteria as well.