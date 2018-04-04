Gallery Spotlight, April 2018: Neighborhood Student Art Show Reception

Recently, Cherry Creek has fostered a reputation as the Denver neighborhood with all construction and no parking. It feels less like a community and more like a bargain basement sale for wrecking balls. Denver Public Library (DPL) Librarian Ginger (Virginia) Conly is doing her part to change that preconception with the “Neighborhood Student Art Show Reception” being held at the Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library (305 Milwaukee St.) on Wednesday, April 11, 5:30p.m.-6:30p.m. “We wanted to invite area schools to represent art from all over the area and have a gallery exhibit to help show that we’re still a community,” Conly said. Attendees will be able to enjoy artwork from students at Bromwell, Steck and Teller Elementary, in addition to Good Shepherd Catholic School and Children’s Garden Montessori. There will be treats and entertainment provided and the student art will also remain in the library for the remainder of the month of April for all patrons to enjoy.