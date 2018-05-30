Gallery Spotlight: Space Gallery

Space Gallery (400 Santa Fe Dr.) presents Progress: An Artist’s Journey now until June 23, a multi-artist exhibit focusing on the artistic process and the journey that the individual goes through toward the end result. Judy Campbell, David Marshall, Bill Snider and Nick Young each follow intuition when undergoing this odyssey to arrive at unique creations.

Campbell focuses on texture, and her paintings feature “a story of organic layers.” “I randomly choose my paint colors and as I drip, splatter, rub and scratch, the layers become more organic.” Campbell feels that each work becomes a journey using these textures, colors and compositions.

× Expand Artist Judy Campbell, “Samurai,” acrylic, mixed media on canvas, 60x60 inch Artist Judy Campbell, “Samurai,” acrylic, mixed media on canvas, 60x60 inch

David Marshall is a sculptor who weaves wood and metal together to make “linear poetry” that references the natural and industrial worlds. Drawn to natural forms such as geological formations, ice patterns, fossils and degradation, Marshall uses these in a process of casting forms in “a continual exploration employing modern technologies, metallurgy, laser cuttings and sourcing materials from railroads and agricultural sites.” From these, he creates his “very personal three-dimensional language.”

Bill Snider has a background in film and sculpture, so it would only make sense that he uses metallic paints and hard-edge graphics to simulate motion with his paintings. Snider puts down paint in strokes, drips and splatters — he then partially sands it off, revealing a subtle hue and “value changes.” He uses up to 20 layers of paint, continuing to sand them down to create works that reflect his unique sensibilities.

Nick Young is a painter who has an architecture background and believes that every one of his works is “a journey of lessons learned and desires freed.” He is an abstract artist who adds multiple layers, which he has dubbed “quick gestures,” and focuses on composition, texture and color. Young relies on intuition rather than preconceived images in his mind when he creates his works.