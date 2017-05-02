Lea Marlene Actors Studio announces Venus in Furs

The Lea Marlene Actors Studio announces their production of Venus in Furs, a four-night production to run at their Namastage Theatre located at 1601 S. Pearl St. The dates are Friday, May 26; Saturday, May 27; Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3. All performances begin at 7:30p.m.

Venus in Furs is a metatextual play examining aspiring playwright Thomas (Juan Mendoza), and Vanda Jordan (Kellyn Wooten), an actress who has an uncanny resemblance to the female lead of his play. When Vanda convinces Thomas she should read for the part, she knows the material so well that the line between fiction and reality blurs.

According to director Lea Marlene, the play is “a love letter to the arts. It’s a play within a play, where the actors are falling in love again with their craft. It has some mystery and comedy and drama, so there’s a little of everything in it.”

The play is based on the 1870 novella of the same name, written by Austrian author Leopold von Sacher-Masoch, which is where the term, “masochism,” originated. Venus has also been adapted for the screen no less than eight times, most recently by Roman Polanski in 2013.

The play features a major struggle for power between the two main characters, and Marlene says the resulting taut interaction is a good example of the kind of acting graduates learn from the actors studio’s Meisner Technique program—the only two-year program of its kind in the Denver area.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit actasana.com/theatre. Tickets are $25 online and $30 at the door.