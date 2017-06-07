Profile Films: four Sie Center films in review, June 2017

All films play at the SIE Film Center.

Afterimage

Directed by Waida Andrei | Opens Friday, June 2 | 1:38

Afterimage is a grim and gritty portrayal of real-life Polish avant-garde painter and art professor, Władysław Strzemiński (Boguslaw Linda). Strzemiński struggles to maintain both his humanity and his artistic integrity against the onslaught of State-controlled socialist realism that overtook Polish society post-World War II art world. Step by step, we see him stripped of everything he’s relied on for his artistic identity. As the plot unfolds, we keep wishing for a happy ending—that he will somehow manage to escape from the State’s clutches.

David Lynch: The Art Life

Directed by Jon Nguyen, Rick Barnes and Olivia Neergaard-Holm | Opens Friday, June 2 | 1:28

This documentary feature tells the story of famed director David Lynch’s life leading up to his breakout film, Eraserhead. Lynch himself narrates the key moments of his life as we watch him carrying out his daily work of creation in his Hollywood Hills studio. His life is one of constant struggle to live “the art life,” which he describes as drinking coffee, smoking cigarettes and painting. This is exactly what we see him doing throughout the film. At this point in his life, what we see is a man who seems to have transcended material want and is able to focus exclusively on his art. What is rather remarkable about his surroundings is that there is almost no hint in his studio of his life as a Hollywood director. Instead, we are shown the primal way he goes about working with paint, the canvas and his hands.

Manifesto

Directed by Julian Rosenfeldt | Opens Friday, June 9 | 1:35

Manifesto is beautifully shot, but is, nonetheless, a challenging film to watch. Cate Blanchett stars and happens to appear in various guises in every scene. What each character she plays says and why they are saying it can be at times confusing. It’s a little hard to know if we’re supposed to take everything said seriously or not. And if not, then why are they saying it?

The Transfiguration

Directed by Michael O’Shea | Opens Friday, June 16 | 1 hour, 37 minutes

The Transfiguration is based on a simple premise: What if a real-life vampire was to meet a nice girl who just wants to hang out, kiss, walk on the beach, ride bumper cars and do all the other things new couples do? Would said vampire be able to change, to grow, to become someone or something else? When we are first introduced to vampire Milo (Eric Ruffin), we see him doing what vampires do, leaving no doubt he’s the real deal. And yet, we can’t help thinking he’s just a person, not someone with supernatural powers. Shunned by the community, bullied by kids his own age and harassed by local gang members, he is friendless until he encounters a nice girl, Sophie (Chloe Levine). Milo offers to carry her bags to the seedy apartment complex where he and his older brother, Lewis (Aaron Clifton Moten) live. We then watch to see how Milo might be transfigured into a normal human being, if that’s even possible.