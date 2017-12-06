Local Books, December 2017: Local memoir garners international attention

Keepers of the Story

Micah Springer | Vital Plume | 303 pages | $15.95

Micah Springer and her friend Kasia Martin, both 20 and sophomores at CU-Boulder, set off across the African continent in the summer of 1993. Traveling through many countries including Mali, Senegal, the Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Kenya and various others, the two women had a grand adventure worthy of at least one memoir, maybe more. Springer released Keepers of the Story this year, which details the adventures that the two had but also the relationship that she had with a Lokop warrior, who she fell in love with and formed a bond that would literally alter her existence forever.

The first thing one notices is that Springer is a fabulous writer. Her prose can be overwritten at times, but she can also be ethereal and light in her descriptions: “The small village with earth-brick homes and thatched roofs held wood-fired clay ovens smoking in readiness for the arrival of the train. A line of people queued in front of an oven outside, swatting flies, holding children. A teenage boy in a worn pink Western t-shirt asked me how many baguettes I wanted. Darkened baker’s racks teemed with hot steamy bread inside that oven. I wanted ten but asked for two. On board, we had an avocado and two warm Fantas waiting. Desert train fare was a lot like camping food.”

The plot zips along during the first third of the book as Micah and Kas travel across what is unfortunately frequently still known as “the Dark Continent,” sunning themselves on the beaches of Cameroon and sighting the famous silverback gorillas in the Democratic Republic of Congo (formerly Zaire) while dodging corrupt border guards. Unfortunately, when they reach the forbidden land known as Yangaloi, the narrative begins to stall.

Initially, things prove fascinating as Springer’s depiction of the contrast between Western culture and African mores is well composed and her hesitation at times about the white privilege that she knows coming from Boulder provides a stark contrast when cast against the tribal ways of the African peoples she encounters. This is particularly true when it comes to a harrowing scene of female circumcision: “Inside the archway, framed by it, in fact, a young girl reclined in two older women’s arms, legs bent and apart as though she had just given birth, blood-soaked cloth surrounding her. And women, so many women. I think I half expected this to be a ritual led by men. The girl looked limp, her smooth face and shaven head so quiet there, like a body free of nerve endings, the verve gone gray. But also strangely confident. Belonging.” Springer makes it clear that she was a long way from the campus demonstrations against female mutilations she had attended and wasn’t prepared for witnessing something like this firsthand.

Regrettably, things slow down when the focus shifts to the love story. Eventually, the narrative completely stalls in the third act and grows tedious. The plot is a little bit all over the place as Micah actually falls in love with two warriors over the course of the memoir (the first one seems to be more of just a crush), and I was confused at a couple points whether or not they were in fact the same person. Part of the bewilderment comes from the fact that she never refers to her true love by his name.

I don’t want to reveal too much because to do so would be ruining what comes after, but suffice it to say that from this point, when she returns from Africa, to the end of her story, I felt yanked back into the narrative and realized I’d been rooting for her the entire time. It just goes to show that most of the time, less is more.

I can’t completely fault Springer for the plotting issues here because a more competent editor might have worked wonders. I feel there could have been somewhere in the neighborhood of 50-75 pages cut from the last third of the book. What potentially could have been a much stronger and even more poignant book ends up limping on and on, attempting to convince the reader of a point that could have been made with much fewer words.

Thankfully, the denouement is redemptive. When it finally arrives, it is, in fact, beautiful. Springer’s writing particularly shines in this last section: “In Boulder, stuffed with cake, we asked for more. Cake with too much frosting—the luxury of having too much—food, natural beauty, healthy good-looking people, incessant chatter. Few Americans, boiled in luxury, realize that wildness cannot breathe from underneath the too much.”

