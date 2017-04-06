Denver Metro Books: Celine will win your heart at page one

From best-selling local author Peter Heller—author of The Dog Stars and The Painter—comes the story of Celine, an elegant, aristocratic PI who specializes in reuniting families while making amends for a loss in her past.

From page one, Celine seems an unlikely character. A classy, blue-blooded PI in her 60s who charms the most ornery into submission and stands up to a knife-wielding biker in a backwoods bar. Part of the beauty of her character is in her inherent irony and her truth—Celine is based on a real person, the author’s mother.

In the book, Celine and her husband Pete search for lost loved ones rather than criminals, and they take on a job they know may not have the happy ending the client prefers. They agree to help a woman determine whether or not her father really died years ago while on photographic assignment near Yellowstone. Celine and Pete journey through Montana and, along the way, the reader learns about Celine’s past, why she is driven to do the work she does and what lengths she will go to to get at the truth.

Heller has crafted a fictional tale that contains a smattering of actual events and a whole lot of his mother’s true personality, including her affinity for, and skill with, firearms.

There are stories that unfold at an uncomfortable pace, making the reader feel the need to start skimming in order to get more information at a faster rate. Then, there are those, like Celine, that are so well told the reader savors every word in order to prolong immersion in the narrative. Celine is a well-crafted, suspenseful mystery and a heartwarming glimpse into the life of a fascinating woman, all rolled into one.

Choosing whether a book is character or plot driven implies it can’t be both. Heller proves that this is possible and is the recipe for an amazing story. I turned the pages to find out more about Celine, but I also anxiously followed her path to be ready when she found the answer to her client’s question. Celine isn’t just a book, it’s a labor of love. Heller immortalizes his recently deceased mother by writing an engaging, suspenseful and at times, very funny, story.

After I’d turned the last page, I felt like I had followed Celine to Montana, slept in their camper, and walked alongside her in the woods. I laughed at her boldness, admired her strength and cried at her backstory.

At a recent appearance at Tattered Cover, Heller was asked if there might be a sequel. He admitted he hadn’t planned one … but he didn’t say “no” either. Here’s hoping.