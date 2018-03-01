Profile Books, March 2018: Sitting on Saturn is a sweet fairy tale with limited scope

Sitting on Saturn

Joe Beine | CreateSpace | 78 pages | $6.99

Joe Beine’s Sitting on Saturn is a 50-some page novella that introduces us to two “fairy children,” Teddie and Emerson. Teddie is the female of the pair and she likes sunrises, reading and has been friends with Emerson since they were children. Emerson is a fan of vintage photography, jazz music and is smitten with Teddie but complications ensue for the two as adulthood beckons and they are forced to leave childhood behind.

Beine writes well and his prose is charming and sweet. His prose rings with little quirks of truth and witticisms. “Remember you musn’t be practical about it. True romance is anything but practical.” It borders on the twee but as long as you have the stomach for that it’s not a problem, which this reviewer didn’t take issue with. To paraphrase one of the characters, if you enjoy the film Amelie, you might enjoy this.

However, what is more problematic is the meagerness of the plot. Beine creates an enchanting world where Teddie and Emerson live on opposite ends of a street called “the conduit,” where they spend time watching the sun rise and being ensconced together at their favorite cozy coffee shop, fairy garden and planetary-themed playground. Once the pair run into growing pains over their relationship, they encounter “the English woman” and her friend “the plump woman,” who serve as guardian angels, becoming spirit guides of their love life. Cuteness and a dash of angst ensue as Teddie and Emerson attempt to navigate the rough waters of their new relationship and the challenges involved.

The problem that Beine runs into is that Sitting on Saturn doesn’t have enough plot. Since it’s only a novella that doesn’t prove too much of a problem, but it’s still an issue. I enjoyed his characters and he’s a solid writer. Sentences like this made this reviewer smile. “The sole traffic light between her house and Emerson’s winked yellow, then glowed red, and Teddie waited patiently on the sidewalk while a gaggle of cars waddled past like geese, not caring if they were in anyone’s way.” I would enjoy reading more from Beine because he is a talented individual. I simply feel that next time, he would be better off devoting more time to what his characters are going to do instead of solely focusing on who they are.