Profile Books, October 2017: Ten years on, David Mason’s Ludlow has aged well

Ludlow by David Mason

Red Hen Press | 232 pages | $16

The struggle between American haves and have-nots is nothing new. It continues to rear its ugly head in the age of Trump and probably will always be a battle we as a society fight.

As maybe you learned in your high school history classes, one of the larger flashpoints of this conflict was the nascent American labor movement during the late years of the 19th century/early years of the 20th century. Workers were fed up with owners receiving the lion’s share of profits and receiving little for themselves in return; working conditions were deplorable; hours were long and showed no signs of getting shorter. Strikes exploded all over the country. Unfortunately, tragedy resulted from some of these strikes, and tragedy even struck tiny Ludlow, Colorado—a mining town in the southeastern part of the state.

In 2007, David Mason (who would go on to become Colorado poet laureate from 2010-2014) published Ludlow, a verse novel—a type of narrative poetry where a novel-length narrative is told through poetry—about the events that took place there.

Mason retells the events of that fateful day in April 1914—when the Colorado National Guard and mine guards opened fire on striking miners and their families, including children, killing roughly two dozen people. Since the retelling is done through the beauty of verse, the narrative does not necessarily soften the hard truths but instead preserves the beauteous natures of the people involved and their sacrifices while examining the courageous lives they led. Ludlow has the weight of oral tradition to it, a weight that perhaps would have been lost if it had been written as a novel.

“This was America. America was shame, / corruption, ruthless struggle, men who only cared / for power. No cause could lift its people very long, / their flags expedient, / their faith a way of shutting other people out, / their unions nothing more than gangs collecting dues, / and over everything the hypocritical rich / collecting art and smothering the immigrants.”

Sound familiar? These lines could have been written yesterday. However, the reader may feel as if he or she is being passed down a story from an older generation, much in the same way I’m guessing Mason might have first heard it. He has a special claim to this story: he can point to four or five generations of family who have resided in the Ludlow area and thus drew upon a vast wealth of anecdotal stories in addition to factual sources.

But absolute truth is not Mason’s entire concern here. “These are the facts, but facts are not the story...” becomes a kind of refrain in the narrative in explaining how his work is a mixture of real people—such as Greek-immigrant hero Louis Tikas, a resident who took part in the Ludlow strike and is buried there—and fictional creations—like Luisa Mole, who is more of an amalgamation of the immigrants who were at the coal fields but who is not based in truth. Mason’s storytelling reminds one of the Mark Twain quote, “Never let the truth get in the way of a good story.”

Ludlow does include factual details as its frame though. “This is where it happened. There’s the flat where striking miners pitched their tents, the pit protected by a chain-link fence as if even now the dead were under guard. There the gaping ruins of a stone saloon, the shuttered schoolhouse.”

Since Mason’s book isn’t the last word on the subject of Ludlow, if after having read it you’re interested in learning more, he has recommendations for further reading. No matter how you feel about the tale, it’s one that every Coloradan, native or transplant, should know.