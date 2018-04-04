The Profile Concert Highlights, April 2018: Built to Spill, Lo Moon, The Railsplitters

Gothic Theatre Presents:

Built to Spill

Thursday, April 5 | 8:00p.m. | 3263 S. Broadway | gothictheatre.com | $22.50

It’s been 25 years since Built to Spill released their first album in 1993, and they’re back this year with their eighth studio release, Untethered Moon, and a new tour. They remain one of the most influential indie rock bands of the recent past and the present. This is their first release since 2009’s There Is No Enemy, and it has 10 new songs which will please fans new and old. With a new lineup, inspiration from filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky, the tarot and photographs of pets, the new album slowly came together over the course of half a decade. The band hopes that it finds devotees among its loyal following and that listeners like hearing it as much as they enjoyed making it.

Hi-Dive Presents:

Lo Moon

Tuesday, April 10 | 8:30p.m. | 7 S. Broadway | hi-dive.com | $10

Light beats, '80s synths and musically referencing My Bloody Valentine, “Loveless,” is the first single from Lo Moon’s eponymous debut album. With members hailing from Long Island, Denver and London, the band came together in Los Angeles and created an album that has been described as “a dark, luscious collection of songs full of crescendo rock and sparkling electronics.” Reminiscent of such bands as The xx, Lo Moon’s music is seductive, electronic meditational music that almost “bridges a gap between those two generations of soft experimental rock and near atmospheric electronic pop.” The band admits that they don’t keep up too much with current bands and find that their tastes tend to crossover in the 80s, 90s and forever-classics such as Depeche Mode, Peter Gabriel, The Cure and their ilk. They remain unconcerned with keeping up with the musical Joneses of their own era.

Swallow Hill Presents:

The Railsplitters

Friday, April 27 | 8:00p.m. | Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave. | swallowhillmusic.org | $20

The Railsplitters may be rooted in bluegrass and old timey twang, but they push the limits of those genres every chance they get. Ornate, rich harmonies, instrumental dexterity and unusual songwriting all encapsulate this quintet that counts influences ranging from samba to hip hop that all merge with traditional Appalachian music. Hailing from our own backyard (Boulder), the Railsplitters spend most of their time on the road across the U.S. and Europe. They have won first place in the RockyGrass Band Competition and have successfully crowdfunded all three of their studio albums(!), which includes their latest (to be released late this year) and have done all of this now for five years running.