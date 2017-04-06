The Profile's Concert Highlights, April 2017: La Cour, Real Estate, Gypsy Jazz

La Cour Bistro & Arts Bar presents:

Jazz and Abstract

Friday, April 7 | 6:00p.m.

La Cour Bistro & Arts Bar, 1643 S. Broadway |

denversartbar.com | FREE

La Cour Bistro & Arts Bar presents a night of art and music with a showing for Lithuanian painter, Nijole Rasmussen. Rasmussen, who has lived in Denver since 1992, has been painting for the last five years. Jazz vocalist Wendy Fopeano and guitarist Bill Kopper will perform during the reception. Fopeano has performed at festivals, concert halls and clubs, from Dazzle in Denver to the Oberoi Hotel in Mumbai. She has released two albums and performs every Wednesday at Herb’s Bar in LoDo.

The Gothic Theatre presents:

Real Estate

Wednesday, April 12 | 8:00p.m.

The Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway

gothictheatre.com | $20

New Jersey Indie Rockers Real Estate hit Denver in support of their fourth full-length album, In Mind. Influenced by The Feelies, Real Estate’s members met in high school, went their separate ways during college and reunited to form the band in 2008. Their self-titled debut was given the coveted “Best New Music” tag from Pitchfork in 2009. With background synths and the lead vocals of Martin Courtney, they almost sound like a more rocking variation on laid-back indie duo, Beach House, but with an 80s feel. They have opened for Kurt Vile, Woods and Deerhunter.

Swallow Hill presents:

Colorado Gypsy Jazz Festival

Saturday, April 29 | 8:00p.m.

Daniels Hall, DU Campus, 71 E. Yale

swallowhillmusic.org | $22

The Colorado Gypsy Jazz Festival (a blend of European folk and American jazz featuring lighting-fast, virtuosic style; think Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli) happens at DU with the Harmonious Wail, the Gonzalo Bergara Trio and Aaron Walker & the Colorado Gypsy Jazz Consortium all performing. NPR regulars The Harmonious Wail have been described as having “smoldering vocals laced among jazzy mandolin and guitar; an infectious blend of continental jazz, swing, gypsy music and melodic vocals.” The Gonzalo Bergara Trio is lead by composer and lead guitarist Bergara, who mixes “a cascade of arpeggios with the sounds of Paris and his native Argentina ... forging his own style of progressive Gypsy Jazz.”