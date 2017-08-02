Profile Concert Highlights, August 2017: Clare Church Quarter, Blues & Brews, Porter Union

La Cour Arts Bistro & Cabaret Presents:

Clare Church Quartet

Friday, August 11 | 8:00p.m. | 1643 S. Broadway | denversartbar.com | No Cover

Clare Church now sits behind the drum kit but that wasn’t always the case. She performed her very first gigs with Tony Bennett, the Temptations and the Four Tops as a sax player, also blowing her horn with Dizzy Gillespie, Mel Torme, Doc Severinsen and many others.

Four years ago, Church was diagnosed with cranial dystopia—which caused agonizing pain to shoot through her jaw—but instead of retiring, she just switched instruments. She has been playing for over 30 years and performs regularly at La Cour, where she recently gigged with her band for the Bastille Day celebration.

Church has also played in the pit orchestras of the Buell, Arvada Center and the Boulder Dinner Theater, as well as the horn sections of Tito Puente, Jr., Natalie Cole, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and many more.

Swallow Hill Presents:

Blues & Brews on South Pearl

Saturday, August 12 | 1:00p.m. | Block of 1200 S. Pearl St. | swallowhillmusic.org | $8 or $10 (CASH ONLY)

The South Pearl Street Blues & Brews music festival will be the second block party of the summer on Old South Pearl. Almost 7,000 music and craft beer lovers will be on hand to enjoy national music talent, handcrafted beer and the camaraderie of a neighborhood celebration.

This year’s musical lineup will include The Iguanas, John Nemeth, Kirkland Daniels Project, Dragondeer, Ricky Earl, featuring Cherise, Taylor Scott Band and The Deltaz. No pets are allowed, but the kids are welcome (children under 12 are free), as are strollers, walkers and you can also bring your own chairs. No outside alcohol is allowed and credit cards are accepted for beer tickets and food trucks.

Pictured above are headliners The Iguanas. They play Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 1:00p.m.

VIP tickets which include craft beer taskings are still available.

Angel's Landing Presents:

Porter Union

Thursday, August 24 | 9:00p.m. | 2014 S. University Blvd. | angelslandingmusic.com | $8

Porter Union, led by husband and wife Cole Michael Porter and Kendra Porter, is the result of the two old souls spending the better part of the last decade traveling the country together to play their music everywhere from the dive bars and honky tonks to festivals and theaters.

When you hear the story of Cole and Kendra meeting in a hometown bar, falling in love while writing and playing together, it sounds like fairy tale built by corporate music row. Luckily, that’s where the comparison stops. Their honest approach to songwriting combines raw emotional themes with a traditional country sound to bring the listener into the story.

You'’ll find Porter Union out on the road the rest of the year with tour dates as far west as California and east of the Mississippi over the next year.