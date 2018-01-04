The Profile's Concert Highlights, January 2018: Lucy Kaplansky, A Tribute to Billy Wallace, Hippo Campus

Swallow Hill Presents:

Lucy Kaplansky

Saturday, Jan. 13 | 8:00p.m. | Tuft Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave. | swallowhillmusic.org | $18

× Expand Lucy Kaplansky

The New York Times called her “a truly gifted performer full of enchanting songs” and her blend of country, folk and pop styles first put her on this writer’s radar back in the late '90s. Whether she’s covering seminal tunes by June Carter Cash, Gram Parsons, Lennon/McCartney, Nick Lowe or singing her own material, she commands the ear to listen. Kaplansky has been featured in film and on television, in addition to charting on Billboard and topping the folk and Americana radio charts. She has been featured on NPR’s Weekend and Morning Editions, BBC Radio and CBS Sunday Morning. She’s also performed on records with Suzanne Vega, Bryan Ferry, Nanci Griffith and Shawn Colvin. She started out in the Greenwich Village folk scene before getting her doctorate in psychology and starting a private practice. Shawn Colvin was the one who lured her back into music, producing her debut album in 1994...what a story!

La Cour Art Bistro & Cabaret Presents:

A Tribute to Billy Wallace

Tuesday, Jan. 16 | 7:00p.m. | 1643 S. Broadway | denversartbar.com | Free

× Expand Bill Wallace

Billy Wallace’s life was an illustrious one which was spent embracing the thousands of songs from the The Great American Songbook. Even towards the end of his life (he passed on Dec. 6), “he was still charming, attentive, polite, laughed at the jokes that reached him, poured passion into his arrangements and backed singers with enough room to allow them to wiggle when a lyric and lick needed wiggling.” Wallace was still playing at “a dazzling level” despite his 87 years. He frequently dressed in tie, suit and hat and spend his life performing with Charlie Parker, Billie Holiday, Anita O’ Day and Max Roach, which made for an electrifying experience. His friends in Denver will be performing a tribute show, playing all of the many songs that Wallace knew and loved. The musicians featured will be Jean-Marie Jazz, Syd Harriet, Jerome Gilmer and more.

The Gothic Theatre Presents:

Hippo Campus

Wednesday, Jan. 31 I 8:00p.m. | 3263 S. Broadway | gothictheatre.com | $18

× Expand Hippo Campus

Over the past several years, Hippo Campus has become one of the more reliable indie rock bands around. The BBC Radio 1 has even gone so far as to say that they are “one of the best bands in the United States.” They have played Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, so that makes Coachella the only jewel in the live music Triple Crown left to conquer. This fall, they dropped a surprise EP after releasing their first full-length album this past February and have a slew of tour dates stretching into 2018, so this band is certainly not slowing down anytime soon. They have appeared on Conan and were also dubbed one of NPR Music’s Favorite New Artists of 2017 as well.