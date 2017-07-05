Profile Concert Highlights, July 2017: Michelle Branch, John Hayden, The Winehouse Experience

The Gothic Theatre Presents:

Michelle Branch

Friday, July 14 | 8:00p.m. | 3263 S. Broadway | gothictheatre.com | $25

You remember the early 2000s, when Michelle Branch had hits like “Everywhere,” “Breathe” and “All You Wanted”? Well, Branch has a new album out almost 20 years later, meaning she hasn’t released an album since George W. Bush was in office.Where's she been? In that time, Branch got married, had a child, separated from her husband, released an album as part of a country duo and basically disappeared. Now, Branch has a new musical collaborator (the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney) and a new, completely different sound that’s much more rock than pop.

Herman’s Hideaway Presents:

The Winehouse Experience

Saturday, July 15 | 7:30p.m. | 1578 S. Broadway | hermanshideaway.com | $15

Mia Karter performs a tribute to Amy Winehouse, featuring Winehouse's original music and many of the classic hits that she covered over the years. Complete with horn section, choreographed background singers, and Amy’s individual flair, all of her hits—”Rehab,” “Me & Mr. Jones,” “You Know I’m No Good”—will be on hand as well. Many of Winehouse's influences, including “It’s My Party,” “Cupid” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” will be on offer, too. Karter’s performances have sold out across Southern California and she will be performing here in Denver for one show only.

La Cour Art Bistro & Cabaret Presents:

Sunday Brunch with John Hayden

July 23 I 10:00a.m.-2:00p.m. | 1643 S. Broadway | denversartbar.com | No Cover

How about some entertainment with your eggs bennie? Jazz pianist John Hayden, a stylist along the lines of Bill Evans, will perform during Sunday brunch at La Cour July 23.

What's the deal with Bill Evans? Hayden uses open voicings and melodic, single note improvisational lines. Also worth noting: Hayden strives to never play a tune the same way twice.

Hayden is drawn to standards because the melodies are timeless and lend themselves to improvisation and interpretation. Playing the piano since he was four has given him plenty of time to master the instrument and and he has played solo venues in many hotels and numerous jazz clubs around the world. He currently plays at the Inverness Hotel and various other restaurants and jazz clubs around Denver. The brunch menu for La Cour is available at denversartbar.com/menu/brunch.