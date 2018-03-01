The Profile's Concert Highlights, March 2018: Igor & the Red Elvises, Tinsley Ellis & Koffin Kats/The Goddamn Gallows

Herman’s Hideaway Presents:

Igor & the Red Elvises

Wednesday, March 7 | 7:00p.m. | 1578 S. Broadway hermanshideaway.com | $10

Founded in 1995 by Igor Yuzov and Oleg Bernov, two Russians living in L.A., Igor & the Red Elvises are a Russo-American band that bangs away performing funk, surf rock, rockabilly, reggae, folk rock, disco and traditional Russian styles of music. The band’s third original member, Zhenya “Rock” Kolykhanov, was the band’s drummer for the first few months before the first American in the band, Avi Sills, took over those duties (Sills departed in 2000). Based in California, the band started out playing on Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade. The band has 13 studio albums on their discography and also did the soundtrack for the film Six-String Samurai in addition to three live albums and two greatest hits compilations. They also made appearances on iconic '90s TV shows Melrose Place and Beverly Hills, 90210. They have built a decent following in their home country in later years as well.

Swallow Hill Presents:

Tinsley Ellis

Sunday, March 11 | 7:00p.m. | Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave. | swallowhillmusic.org | $22

Aside from having one of the coolest names a musician has ever had, Tinsley Ellis is one of the business’ veterans as well. Ellis made his debut on the famous Alligator Records 30 years ago, and he recently returned to record and release Winning Hand. As a young man, Ellis was lucky enough to see B.B. King (who handed him a broken string from the legendary Lucille when it snapped, mid-show), Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters and every other legendary blues artist who he could catch on their way through his home state of Florida. And yes, he still has that broken string. Fans of Ellis include Peter Buck of R.E.M., Derek Trucks and Chuck Leavell of the Rolling Stones, who have all joined him in the studio. Ellis has played with Stevie Ray Vaughan, Willie Dixon, The Allman Brothers, Koko Taylor, Leon Russell, Albert Collins, Buddy Guy, Gov’t Mule, Widespread Panic and countless others over the years, too.

The Gothic Theatre Presents:

Koffin Kats/The Goddamn Gallows

Friday, March 30 I 8:00p.m. | 3263 S. Broadway | gothictheatre.com | $15

× Expand Koffin Kats

The bedrock of the incessantly touring juggernaut that is the Koffin Kats was forged near Detroit when lead vocalist and upright bass player Vic Victor paired up with long time pal and guitar player Tommy Koffin. After they added Damian Detroit on drums in 2003, they kicked off their tours and haven’t looked back over the past 12 years of crisscrossing the globe with over 2,000 shows under their belts. They started out by putting songs together with the horrors of the real world as their topic, along with science fiction. They have gained a following in the genre of punk and psychobilly and have weathered multiple lineup changes along the way, while releasing seven albums and touring with the Reverend Horton Heat, Mad Sin, Nekromantix and The Meteors. They are currently planning to work on a new album while continuing to tour.