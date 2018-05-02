Profile Concert Highlights, May 2018: Sonny Landreth, Slim Cessna's Auto Club, Littleton School of Music

Soiled Dove Underground Presents:

Sonny Landreth

Tuesday, May 8, & Wednesday, May 9 I 8:00p.m. both nights

7401 E. 1st Ave.

tavernhg.com/soiled-dove

$20

Expert slide guitarist Sonny Landreth comes to the Soiled Dove to celebrate the release of his first-ever live album, Recorded Live in Lafayette, a 16-track trip down memory lane for the blues artist. It includes early hits, classic covers and little-heard nuggets as well. With a dozen albums on his resume, Landreth recorded it as an acoustic set with longtime collaborators Dave Ranson on ukulele bass, Brian Brignac on cajón (a box-shaped instrument originally from Peru played by slapping the front or rear with the hands, fingers or other implements), Steve Conn on accordion and Sam Broussard on acoustic guitar. Landreth likes that his audience can hear and explore these songs in a different way. He was nominated for two Grammys last year (Best Guitarist and Best Blues Album) and continues to jam and tour with the best of them.

× Expand Brian Blauser Mountain Stage sonny3 Sonny Landreth performs on Mountain Stage.

Hi-Dive Presents:

Slim Cessna’s Auto Club

Friday, May 11 & Saturday, May 12 I 8:30p.m. & 9:00p.m.

7 S. Broadway

hi-dive.com

$12-15

Slim Cessna’s Auto Club has been around for a long time. Their first album was self-released in 1995, and they have gone on to commercially release a total of 17, with the most recent, The Commandments According to SCAC, coming out in 2016. Their mix of alt-country and “gothabilly” is not only popular in Denver, but they have become a hit worldwide as well, with a European tour this spring and summer. Their mixture of “apocalyptic religious imagery with stories of alcohol, violence and relationships gone awry” is a constant draw for crowds hungry for tales of debauchery, vice and sin. The Auto Club members, individually, are also involved in various other bands on the Denver scene, making them one of the busiest groups of musicians around.

× Expand Slim Cessna

Herman’s Hideaway Presents:

Littleton School of Music Tribute to the Foo Fighters

Saturday, May 26 I 1:00p.m.

1578 S. Broadway

hermanshideaway.com

$10

The Littleton School of Music will be bringing its music lesson students (kids and adults) to Herman’s Hideaway to perform a “Tribute to the Foo Fighters,” a special daytime concert that isn’t a recital, but an actual full-blown band showcase that will be about 90 minutes long. The students will be playing songs by the iconic band, in addition to selections they picked from other groups and songs they wrote themselves as well. These will include acoustic, rock and more. You can purchase tickets ahead of time for $8 by calling the Littleton School of Music at 303-972-7625, going to hermanshideaway.com or at the door on the day of the show for $10.