Profile Concert Highlights, November 2017: Low Cut Connie, The Moxie Strings, The English Beat

Hi-Dive Presents:

Low Cut Connie

Wednesday, November 8 | 9:00p.m. | Hi-Dive, 7 S. Broadway | hi-dive.com | $15

These Philadelphia rockers have been on the scene since 2010 but have really captured attention in the last year or so with their high-energy cover of Prince’s “Controversy” which captures the original essence of the song but with a rocking, rollicking twist. Connie has been recognized as one of the better live shows around, with Los Angeles Weekly saying, “Their ferocious live show ... is unmatched in all of rock right now.” Their debut album, 2011’s Get Out the Lotion was described by Rolling Stone as “what indie rock might sound like were it invented in Alabama in the late fifties.” Unlike a lot of rock bands, Connie is led by lead singer Adam Weiner tickling the ivories instead of shredding an axe. His piano is named “Shondra” after a dancer at the Clermont Lounge, Atlanta’s oldest strip club.

Swallow Hill Presents:

The Moxie Strings

Tuesday, November 14 | 7:30p.m. | Quinlan Cafe, 71 E. Yale Ave. | swallowhillmusic.org | $14

Founded in 2007, The Moxie Strings are made up of Diana Ladio and Alison Lynn, frequently joined by percussionist Fritz McGirr, and play “ear-catching melodies and foot-stomping, rock-influenced rhythms” that have garnered them praise as purveyors of “top-notch, instrumental wizardry.” The Strings compose most of their pieces and arrange melodies from various traditions, resulting in genre slicing and dicing, which they perform on a newly invented, electric cello (Lynn) and a contemporary five-string violin (Ladio). Both employ a variety of audio effects pedals to further fine tune their sound. By redefining the role of strings in contemporary music, they have started to become one of the more popular touring acts in the country.

The Gothic Theatre Presents:

The English Beat

Saturday, November 25 | 9:00p.m. | 3263 S. Broadway | gothictheatre.com | $20-25

The English Beat (known simply as “The Beat” in their native England) have been around in one form or another for almost 40 years now and have continued to grow in popularity. When they first appeared in 1979, it was a time of massive social and political unrest and economic upheaval. The Beat appeared on the scene during the Punk and eventually post-Punk movement and released songs like “Stand Down Margaret,” “Get a Job,” I Confess,” and of course, classics like “Save It For Later” and “Mirror in the Bathroom.” Their mix of soul, reggae, pop and punk allowed them to cross genres and really hit it big with their first single, a cover of Smokey Robinson and the Miracles’ “Tears of a Clown,” which went to no. 6 in the U.K. The band’s lineup has shuffled and evolved over the years, but they have retained the same sound and continue to perform for live audiences who remain fans and new ones who have joined the crowd over the years.