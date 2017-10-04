The Profile's Concert Highlights: October 2017: The Church, Sponge, Tim Reynolds and TR3

The Gothic Theatre Presents:

The Church

Wednesday, Oct. 11 I 8:00p.m. | 3263 S. Broadway | gothictheatre.com | $27.50

Australian band The Church has one major tune that they’re known for: 1988’s “Under the Milky Way.” You wouldn’t know it unless you were a fan, but the band has 25 albums to their name and have been around for over 35 years. Their most recent album, 2014’s FURTHER/DEEPER, came about over the course of eight days in Sydney in late 2013, and they continue to create music with the ease that that short amount of time indicates. The band was originally associated with new wave and indie rock when they first came together in 1980, but they gradually came to embody the popular dream pop of that era. They have a large international cult following and were inducted into ARIA (Australian Recording Industry Association) Hall of Fame in 2011.

Herman’s Hideaway Presents:

Sponge

Saturday, Oct. 21 I 8:00p.m. | 1578 South Broadway | hermanshideaway.com | $18

Sponge is one of Detroit’s hardest rocking bands after gaining international notoriety with their debut release, Rotting Piñata in 1994. With hits like “Plowed” and “Molly (16 Candles)” charting on Billboard’s Modern Rock Charts, Rotting Piñata eventually went Gold and then Platinum. Their follow-up, Wax Ecstatic, scored additional Billboard top 10 hits and their music went on to be featured in such '90s hit films as The Craft, Chasing Amy, Mallrats and Empire Records. Influenced by such Motor City legends as the Stooges, the MC5 and even Motown, Sponge still tours and rocks out with the best of them. They have even been featured on Guitar Hero’s “Warriors of Rock - '90’s Rock Track Pack.” The band is now touring in support of their newest release, Stop the Bleeding, which includes a cover of the Jim Croce classic, “Time in a Bottle.”

Soiled Dove Underground Presents:

Tim Reynolds and TR3

Wednesday, Oct. 25 I 8:00p.m. | 7401 E. 1st Ave. | tavernhg.com/soiled-dove | $22-$25

For more than 35 years, guitarist and two-time Grammy nominee Tim Reynolds has shown an astonishing ability to improvise on an any instrument he touches. Rock, jazz, blues, classical, reggae, he’s played it all, and Reynolds has played it on both electric and acoustic. He founded his electric power trio TR3 (Tim Reynolds Trio) in the mid '80s, and they became known for their fusion of funk, rock and jazz. He continued to tour with TR3 during much of the '80s and '90s, using a rotating cast of musicians.

As many Dave Matthews fans know, they eventually became friends and started collaborating and touring. Reynolds eventually pursued a solo career and toured for many years on his own, but finally decided to resurrect TR3 in the late '00s; they have been touring ever since. They released their first studio album, Radiance, in 2009, with their first live album, From SPACE and Beyond, soon after, in 2011.

Their live show is a mix of updated Reynold’s classics and covers of everything from James Brown, Led Zeppelin, King Crimson and Focus to a mixture of TR3’s ever-changing new material.