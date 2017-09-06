Profile Concerts, September 2017: Matt Costa, The Mountain Goats, Gypsy Swing Revue

Soiled Dove Underground Presents:

Matt Costa

Wednesday, Sept. 6 | 8:00p.m. | 7401 E. 1st Ave. | tavernhg.com/soiled-dove | $15-20

× Expand Matt Costa

Southern California songwriter Matt Costa drifted towards pop music at a young age, selling hundreds of thousands of records and touring the world on the strength of his debut, Songs We Sing. In the last few years, Costa has taken stock and changed his focus to more progressive and thoughtful directions. Taking on “the aura of a classic California drifter,” spinning records in the midnight hours of his local Laguna Beach radio station, writing music by day, including the stylings of the Beach Boys, Harry Nillson, Eric Burdon and the Animals, Van Morrison’s Them and Brian Jones. Costa has also quietly released five EPs, each with a very different sound. The start of this year brought “a newfound purpose, resolution and powerful new cycle of songs harkening to the sunny side and the darker edges of California.” Costa is now at work in the studio on his first new LP in almost five years.

Gothic Theatre Presents:

The Mountain Goats

Saturday, Sept. 16 | 9:00p.m.| 3263 S. Broadway | gothictheatre.com | $26

For a long time, The Mountain Goats was made up of a single member: John Darnielle, despite the plural name. Darnielle has gradually gone on to perform with a variety of collaborators, including the current lineup of bassist/vocalist Peter Hughes, drummer Jon Wurster and multi-instrumentalist Matt Douglas.Throughout the 90s, The Mountain Goats produced lo-fi home recordings and released cassette or vinyl seven inch formats for their American indie folk stylings. Since 2002, the band has become a little more polished, recording studio releases with a full ensemble. They released their 16th full-length album Goths in May. Past contributors have numbered up to 18, including the Bright Mountain Choir and the North Mass Mountain Choir. Darnielle himself has also written two popular novels, Wolf in White Van and Universal Harvester. Oh, and the album before Goths, which was entitled Beat the Champ, is all about the professional wrestlers Darnielle admired when he was growing up. Intriguing stuff…

Swallow Hill presents:

Gypsy Swing Revue

Friday, Sept. 22 I 8:00p.m. | Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave. | swallowhillmusic.org | $14

× Expand Gypsy Swing Revue

Local band Gypsy Swing Revue performs jazz in the "Hot Club" style—made famous by Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli—as well as traditional American jazz, both popularized during the 30s and 40s. Pairing the vocal talents of Kristi Stice with guitar (Elliot Reed & Stephane Hill), upright bass (Jean-Luc Davis) and violin (Anthony Salvo), GSR created I Love Paris, an album showcasing songs in English and French, full of standards such as "La Vie En Rose," "Happy Feet," "C'est Si Bon" and "Beyond the Sea," among others. Their focus is tight arrangements with plenty of room for improvisation with a mix of instrumental mastery and vocals. Their energetic music appeals to all types of music fans and they have become a staple at the Irish Snug, playing every Wednesday and have created quite a local following of both music aficionados and swing dancers.