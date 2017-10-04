The Profile's Featured Gallery, October 2017: Core New Art Space

Suzanne Kramer’s elephants are juxtaposed against a background of aquamarine blues, greens and yellows, decidedly not the typical colors one would expect to see in an African safari landscape.

Inspired by a recent trip, Kramer was compelled to explore her emotional reactions on canvas. Her exhibition, Untamed, features paintings that are “a compilation of several photographed images and, often my memory,” allowing landscape painting and abstraction to collide.

Kramer utilizes oil paint, glazes, charcoal and spray paint to create paintings which create a vision of Africa unlike one this viewer typically imagines. Untamed will be on display at the Core New Art Space (900 Santa Fe Dr.) Oct. 5-22.

Painter Tracey Russell will also display her work during the same period at Core New.

Russell’s work follows an abstract approach, exploring space and line “using Mid-Century Abstract Expressionist style, but with a contemporary edge.”

Her exhibition, Modifiable Mark, showcases an ability to combine elements of painting and drawing to create patterns where you might not initially think there are any.

Her improvisations encourage each viewer to have their own experience, and no two views will likely be the same. By creating an opportunity for interpretation, the viewer is given the chance for endless engagement.