"Scene Change" brings the experience of opera to you

Recently, I was wandering around Cherry Creek Mall, smelling the popcorn from the movie theater and the enticing cinnamon aroma emanating from Cinnabon, checking out all of the spring fashions in the display windows amidst the delighted sounds of children playing on the indoor playground. Suddenly, I heard … what? The sound of a live baritone singing an aria coming from one of the stores?

Stepping into Brooks Brothers, I found a captivated audience munching delicious finger foods and sipping sparkling wines, totally entranced by a live performance in progress. The baritone before me was enthusiastically performing the famous, ever-so-entertaining “Non piu andrai” from Mozart’s "Nozze de Figaro." Accompanied by live piano, the music filled the space and delighted the diverse audience.

There were three young artists in Brooks Brothers: Charles Eaton, baritone; Omar Nadjmi, tenor; and Allison Nicholas, soprano. These talented singers are part of a Colorado Opera outreach program called "Scene Change." The plan: take opera to people who don’t usually get to experience it.

“Our intention is to change things up, draw the audience into different opera experiences,” said Opera Colorado General Director Greg Carpenter. “The style of grand opera is an art form to be relished, but it is not the only way to engage. We feel with "Scene Change" we can meet the audience where they [are]"

I was so happy I had the good fortune to experience a free concert by this talented group that when I got home, I turned on my computer to look up more information about the program.

Good news! There are more special events slated to take place from varied points of view and in a wide range of venues. Try a concert at a RiNo jazz club pairing wine and food with music, curated by the club’s sommelier and a member of the Opera Colorado educator staff. There will be also another opportunity to hear the young artists perform at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center in April. Want to meet and talk with the artists? On the night of April 26, the singers currently cast in Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor (opening April 6) will be on hand to chat with audience members. And, if you’ve ever wondered what it’s like inside the opera, "Behind the Curtain" will pair a behind-the-scenes tour with cocktails.

There are even more special opportunities to experience this rich musical genre in a down-to-earth, comfortable setting. If you want to know more about them, go to operacolorado.org.