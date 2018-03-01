Sixth annual Athena Project Arts Festival features new events

This March 3 through 31 celebrate women in the arts during the sixth annual Athena Project Arts Festival. Experience a Weekend of Music at Swallow Hill, World Dance, Girls Create Celebration, Plays In Progress Series, panel discussions and workshops.

New for this year is “Cross Pollinations,” an exciting opportunity to witness never-before-seen collaborations between artists. Viewers can experience musician/playwright, dancer/visual artist and other pairings. Each coupling will have 12 hours to present a live original work of art around the theme of “Fierce Women Thriving” during the festival’s Weekend of Music.

Michele Castro, Athena Fest 2017 Athena Festival performer Michele Castro does an acoustic set at the 2017 Athena Project Arts Festival. Photo by Brooklynn Bliss photography.

To celebrate International Women's Day on Thursday, March 8, and in partnership with Swallow Hill Music, there will be a featured open mic night for female singers and songwriters. The Cross Pollinations showcase is Friday, March 9. The weekend rounds out on Saturday, March 10 with a concert headlined by Megan Burtt and emerging artist Nina de Freitas.

Burtt was named the 2015 Best Singer/Songwriter by the Westword Music Awards and has toured nationally and abroad as a headlining artist and as support for acts including Gregory Alan Isakov, Mark Cohen, Brett Dennen, Glenn Phillips of Toad The Wet Sprocket, Lissie and LeAnn Rimes.

Also new this year, Athena Project organizers have expanded the Plays In Progress (PIP) Series, a play development workshop for female playwrights, to include a concert and table reading. Playwrights submitted their work during last year’s festival. One hundred fifty scripts were judged blindly and three of the strongest submissions were selected this past fall to receive workshop-level productions produced by Athena Project. Each play featured during the festival will get two workshop readings. For more detailed information about this year’s PIPs and readings, visit athenaprojectarts.org and look for “Plays In Progress” under the 2018 tab. The series runs from March 22 through 31.

Free and donation-only admission will be possible at some events. Tickets range from free to $35 for a PIP Series Pass that allows entrance to all three plays, table reading, concert reading and both panel discussions.

For a full schedule of events, go to athenaprojectarts.org/events.