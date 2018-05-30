Swallow Hill Music’s Shady Grove Picnic Series returns

Swallow Hill Music returns to Four Mile Historic Park on Wednesday evenings this summer with its beloved Shady Grove Picnic Series. Featuring a mix of eclectic performances amid outdoor beauty, this family-friendly series contains all the right ingredients for creating summer memories.

Thanks to an abundance of space, squirrelly kids can get up and dance or chase off their energy all within sight of the stage. Those looking to relax are welcome to spread out a blanket, unpack a picnic dinner and unwind, as the daytime heat gives way to the coolness of the evening.

× Expand Shady Grove Dancers A father and daughter dance at one of Swallow Hill Music's Shady Grove Picnic Series concerts at Four Mile Historic Park during the summer of 2017. Courtesy photos by Kit Chalberg.

Whatever your energy level, Em’s Ice Cream truck, with Colorado's only all-certified organic ice cream, will again be on site.

The music caps it all off. This year's series lineup boasts the return of familiar faces, while adding some adventurous and complementary newcomers.

Series newcomers A Hawk and A Hacksaw kick off the series on June 6 with their unique and modern take on centuries-old European folk music traditions. Also new to the series is Shakedown Street, the celebrated Grateful Dead tribute band brings its expansive sound to the series on June 20.

× Expand Shady Grove Dancers A couple dances at one of Swallow Hill Music's Shady Grove Picnic Series concerts.

Artists familiar to Shady Grove audiences include Clay Kirkland and Al Chesis & The Delta Sonics on June 13, Harry Tuft on July 25, The River Arkansas on August 1, and Rocky Mountain Jewgrass on August 15.

The Shady Grove Picnic Series at Four Mile Historic Park takes place on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. from June 6 to August 22, not including July 4. General admission is $12, kids 12 and under are free, kids 13-17 are $3. Outside food and alcohol are permitted, but dogs are not allowed. Complete details and series lineup can be found at swallowhillmusic.org.