The Profile's Concert Highlights, December 2017: Lupe Fiasco, Deborah Solo, FLAT OUT JAZZ

The Gothic Theatre Presents:

Lupe Fiasco

Friday, Dec. 8 I 9:00p.m. | 3263 S. Broadway | gothictheatre.com | $30

Like many rappers, Lupe Fiasco owes a portion of his success to Jay-Z and Kanye West who both shepherded him early on in his career, but most of it comes from his own talent which has resulted in 11 Grammy nominations and one win (for “Daydreamin”” with Jill Scott). The Muslim musician has a faithful following who picketed outside of Atlantic Records in 2010 when the label refused to release his album LASERS. Fans also drew up a 16,000 signature-petition online. His response? He traveled to Africa and climbed Kilimanjaro to raise money for water wells. Fiasco never leaves home without The Autobiography of Malcolm X, and he's an ardent fan of James Baldwin. He’s just as likely to be riding a camel in Cairo one day as he is cruising the streets of L.A. in one of his many Ferraris. He will be performing in support of his new album, DROGAS Light.

Swallow Hill Presents:

Deborah Solo

Sunday, Dec. 10 | 12:30p.m. | 71 E. Yale Ave. | swallowhillmusic.org | $5

Deborah Solo writes folk-inspired music that showcases acoustic guitar and, for this show, she will be joined by cellist Kari Clifton on accompaniment. With over a decade of experience, Solo approaches songwriting as a storyteller foremost—typical in the folk tradition—and her background includes training as a classical singer. This happens to be a sensory friendly concert where listeners are welcomed to an event specifically designed for those with sensory sensitivities and developmental disabilities, including those on the autism spectrum. The lights are turned up and the sound down so concertgoers and their families can walk around, dance and sing along in a fun, no judgment environment. However, individuals of all ages and abilities are welcomed.

La Cour Art Bistro and Cabaret Presents:

FLAT OUT JAZZ

Sunday, Dec. 31 | 7:00p.m. | 1643 S. Broadway | denversartbar.com | free

Ring in the New Year with FLAT OUT JAZZ, a “Jazz Crossover” group, which plays a mix of jazz, blues, classic rock and even, get this, TV themes. What exactly is “crossover jazz?” It’s songs people know well performed in a jazz setting. The melodies and lyrics are familiar but are performed as jazz and have creative improvisations and musical arrangements behind them. FLAT OUT has been playing together for six years and they cover songs ranging from the Beatles and the Doors to Van Morrison to Lyle Lovett. They accompany all of that with music from Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Horace Silver, Nat and Cannonball Adderley and Duke Ellington. They also have some originals of their own that they play as well. Sounds like the perfect type of thing for a New Year’s Eve celebration...