The Profile's Gallery Spotlight, March 2018: Goodwin Fine Art

Goodwin Fine Art (1255 Delaware St.) is running a concurrent exhibit of Ashley Eliza Williams’ The Anthropocene Project and Blanca Guerra-Echeverria’s The Cyclical Glow from March 2 to April 14. Both CU-Boulder alumnus, the two artists and their work probe “the natural wonder and unnatural forces at play in the world today.”

Williams’ geologic paintings take the form and presence of naturalistic phenomena and have done so for several years, but this latest occurrence moves her focus to representing rocks as “unnatural artifacts floating within a state of ecological reverie.” Her paintings are based on hundreds of photographs she took of limestone foundations in Germany and scholar’s rocks (also known as Gongshi, these are naturally occurring forms usually admired by Chinese scholars) in China. Williams says that the paintings reference a future geology: extractions from the Anthropocene "scar" caused by human industry, agriculture, and war. The Goodwin exhibit was influenced by a traveling experience, when she stumbled upon something "astonishing and beautiful in a dark and unexpected place." Williams expresses that her goal is to recreate that experience of discovering "a small bit of wonder and light in the darkness." This is her second solo show at Goodwin Fine Art.

Guerra-Echeverria creates ceramic sculptures which probe dysfunctional genetics and the cultural expectations of family reproduction. Her “biologically-infused” works suggest phases in the growth of the human embryo and a natural world out of balance. Guerra-Echeverria's sculptures “allude to joyous hopes and deep fears surrounding reproduction and childbearing.” She combines “abstraction with scale,” and her work clings to an aesthetic language that is "romantic, stimulating and beautiful" in order to create "a way to contemplate hope, fear, and longing." Guerra-Echeverria feels that "by creating works that attempt to fill my void, I translate my fears into optimism." She has exhibited work at the Hyperlink Gallery in Chicago, the Clay Studio in Philadelphia, the American Museum of Ceramic Art in California, Reese Gallery in St. Louis, the Kansas City Museum in Missouri and the CU Art Museum in Colorado.