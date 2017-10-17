WEB ONLY: Gypsy Swing Review enchants at Swallow Hill

From time to time shows previewed in Life on Capitol Hill and the Washington Park Profile will be reviewed in the papers' web editions. This month, we bring you iconic Denver band Gypsy Swing Review.

It’s clear Gypsy Swing Revue (GSR) lead singer Kristi Stice fronted a big band in another life. Maybe for Duke Ellington or even Cab Calloway? (What pairings those would make.) She certainly has the chops to front one now.

Gypsy Swing Revue has been around for 12 years (Stice has been singing with them for the last six), but all the band members have various day jobs: stay-at-home-dad (lead guitar, arranger and band leader Elliot Reed), violin teacher (violin player Anthony Salvo), guitar teacher and member of multiple bands (rhythm guitar player Stephane Hill), bass teacher and Lyft/Uber driver with a Masters in counseling (upright bass player Troy Robey) and guitar, voice, music theory, songwriting and piano teacher—in addition to band co-manager—(lead singer Kristi Stice). While other pursuits fill band members’ days, when the sun sets, they really know how to bring the heat.

The Sept. 22 set at Swallow Hill kicked off with each member of the backing quartet doing a brief intro on their instrument of choice, and it seemed GSR was taking a page right out of the Django Reinhardt/Stephane Grappelli songbook with their smooth gypsy swing. When Stice herself took the stage and launched into “C’est Si Bon,” the evening took off. Stice sings with verve and intoxicating energy, and when she performs in French, her phrasing and mastery of the language is convincing enough to pass for a native speaker. This was evidenced by her excellent rendition of Melody Gardot’s “Les Etoiles”; it boggles the mind with the speed with which Stice croons it.

The one-hour-plus set Sept. 22 also featured such jazz standards as “Almost Like Being in Love,” “Dream a Little Dream” and GSR’s trademark tune, “Beyond the Sea,” which eventually brought a couple of couples out onto the floor.

Stice also provides a nice bit of audience interaction between each song and clearly knows her jazz history, dropping anecdotes about songwriters Eden Ahbez (the composer of “Nature Boy,” which Nat King Cole made famous and David Bowie sang again in 2001 on the Moulin Rouge soundtrack), Charles Trenet (who wrote “Beyond the Sea”) and her teenage fascination with the Corey Haim and Corey Feldman film Dream a Little Dream. After rapping about the film, she launched into the film’s namesake song.If you’re a fan of vocal and/or instrumental jazz, do yourself a favor and seek out Gypsy Swing Revue. They frequently play at The Irish Snug on Colfax and you can find out more about them at gypsyswingrevue.com.