Bayaud Enterprises' homeless laundry truck launches

If you live or work in Central Denver, you know the city is facing a homelessness crisis. Rather than just talking about the issue, one local nonprofit decided to meet the homeless where they are while helping with an essential need: laundry.

Bayaud Enterprises, 333 W. Bayaud Ave. in Baker, ever seeking innovative solutions to problems faced by the area’s poor and marginalized populations—along with partners Radian Inc., a nonprofit design firm, and Denver Homeless Out Loud—on April 13 officially sent a mobile laundry truck into the community. The purpose of the truck? Wash the laundry of Denver homeless individuals on a first come, first serve basis. The first site: St. Andrews Episcopal Church at 2015 Glenarm Place.

× Expand Bayaud's Marcus Harris weighs a bag of laundry at the April 13 launch. Photo by Sara Hertwig.

"Our Laundry Truck working group met for months trying to figure out a way to deliver a rest-and-resource center that would be a bricks-and-mortar building and offer laundry, shower, locker and other support services," said Scott Kerr, Director of Employment and Opportunity Center at Bayaud Enterprises and a leader behind the effort to turn the mobile laundry unit into a reality.

"It became clear that identifying a property that would work and funding the renovations would make this project very difficult to achieve in the short term," Kerr said. "So we surveyed the community about what a scaled-back version of this could look like, did a resource inventory, identified the truck as a model and out came the mobile laundry truck idea.

"We are trying to provide a basic service for folks to engage them in the enterprise of hope with an open invitation to engage more deeply in our programming."

Bayaud Enterprises aims to “create hope, opportunity and choice, with work as the means through which people with disabilities and other barriers to employment can more fully participate in the mainstream of life.”

Right now, with Denver’s homeless population at nearly 5,500 at last estimate, this mission is directed toward those whose most basic needs of food and shelter are not being met. The exact estimate of 5,467 homeless individuals comes from the 2016 Metro Denver Homeless Initiative's Point-in-Time Report on homelessness conducted Jan. 25, 2016. The report provides the most-recent numbers of homeless individuals residing in the metro area.

The truck actually started service April 3 and was washing clothes for Denver Day Works participants. Bayaud Enterprises is the coordinating organization for that program.

Though understandably excited by the truck’s launch, Kerr and Marcus Harris, Outreach and Laundry Truck Coordinator for Bayaud, are still working to ensure the project’s viability.

“We can’t run five days a week for a year based on the funds we now have,” Harris says. “The plan is to run three days a week for now.”

Harris says the truck is overbooked and will likely operate regularly at St. Andrews, the St. Francis Center at 2323 Curtis St., Urban Peak at 730 21st St. and the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless at 2111 Champa St.

Bayaud is seeking volunteers, logistical support and funding. For more info visit bayaudenterprises.org/social-impact-services/the-laundry-truck.

Editor's Note: this story was updated May 3 to reflect Bayaud Enterprises' correct name. The organization was originally referenced as Bayaud Industries.