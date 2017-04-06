Business As Usual, April 2017: Big changes in Bonnie Brae

Please notify us of business-related news within your neighborhood so we can provide coverage in “Business as Usual.” This is the place for business anniversaries, key personnel changes, relocations, openings, new product or service offerings, residential or commercial developments, political intrigues and ownership changes. Call us at 303-778-8021 or send an email to bau@washparkprofile.com.

Bonnie Brae

Campus Lounge, Bonnie Brae Travel, District 6 Salon and Gedde Law Firm

Bonnie Brae Travel, District 6 Salon and Gedde Law Firm, all formerly located next to the Campus Lounge on E. Exposition, have moved. Bonnie Brae Travel relocated to 2500 E. Exposition and District 6 Salon moved to 1152 S. Colorado Blvd. The Gedde Law Firm had not finalized its new location by press time.

The businesses were asked to vacate the property by new building owner Dan Landes who is planning to update their spaces in addition to renovating the Campus Lounge, which closed in September after 40 years. Landes has a lot of experience running restaurants and also owns City, O’ City, located on Capitol Hill, which is a vegetarian eatery and hipster hangout. He used to own vegan restaurant Watercourse foods, but sold it in 2015 after 17 years.

Landes said, “When we first purchased the Campus Lounge we thought we could do some minor renovations and reopen. We quickly discovered a lot more work was needed to build the restaurant we wanted and retail space that will be a part of Bonnie Brae for the next 40 years. Everything is being upgraded including the interior, HVAC and plumbing. Once permitting was involved, the entire space had to brought up to code including the retail next door. We couldn’t do these renovations with tenants still occupying the space.”

Landes thinks the new Campus Lounge will be open sometime mid-May to early June. The interior was totally gutted and is being rebuilt with a similar footprint including the U-shaped bar. There will also be new bathrooms, which will be welcome news to anyone who visited the restaurant in recent years. The room that used to house all the pool tables will now have dining tables only.

As for the menu, Landes is revamping it and described the updates as “fun and contemporary” saying there will be snacks, options for kids and choices for adults. The kitchen will also be open so guests can see who is cooking their food, which Landes feels is a big benefit to customers.

Cherry Creek

Cherry Cricket

Famed burger restaurant Cherry Cricket, which originally opened in 1945, has been closed since November 23, due to a fire that caused extensive smoke and water damage. No one was hurt in the blaze. Owner Breckenridge-Wynkoop has announced plans to reopen sometime in April. The interior will look largely the same, but is being freshened up with paint. The bathrooms are also being renovated. No changes are expected to the menu.

Later this year the company also intends to remodel the Breck on Blake, located at 2200 Blake, and rename it the Ballpark Cherry Cricket.

Mariel

For over 30 years, Mariel woman’s boutique (marielboutique.com) has been outfitting its customers in stylish elegance for all occasions from casual to black tie affairs. The store celebrated five years in Cherry Creek in February and reopened two doors down to 3000 E. 3rd Ave(at Milwaukee) in mid-March.

Hats on display at Mariel's new location at 3000 E. 3rd Ave.

The new location is totally renovated and features a sunny interior with lots of white stone and big windows. In addition to the latest fashions, Mariel also carries a plethora of whimsical hats ranging from the colorfully exotic to appropriately understated. The majority of the building where Mariel was formerly located has been torn down and construction is underway on high-end residential residences and retail space.

Quality Italian

The latest upscale eatery to open in Cherry Creek North is Quality Italian (qualityitalian.com), located next to the hip Halcyon Hotel at 241 Columbine. Founded by Michael Stillman, the restaurant offers a contemporary version of an Italian American steakhouse.

The elegant bar at Quality Italian in Cherry Creek.

Stillman said, “The goal of Quality Italian is to provide a modern steakhouse experience that speaks to current dining tastes, but remain rooted in traditional hospitality. Denver is such a dynamic and engaging food destination with great energy and culinary diversity. We are proud to join this community.”

Chef/Partners Angie Rito, Scott Tacinelli and Executive Chef Franz Hueber have created a menu that features signatures dishes from Quality Italian’s East Coast restaurants, as well as a few dishes designed specifically for Denver diners.

The restaurant offers a selection of responsibly sourced fish and meats, and has a raw bar. The wine list features over 250 bins from around the world with a focus on Italian and American vintages.

The elegant 125-seat eatery also includes a large central bar, outdoor patio that seats 20, and private and semi-private dining spaces for special events that can accommodate up to 65 guests.

Quality Italian is open for dinner Sunday-Thursday 4-10pm and Friday-Saturday 4-11pm. Lunch is served Monday-Friday 11:30a.m.-2:30p.m. and weekend brunch from 10:30-2:30pm.

Glendale

White Fence Farm

Glendale is home to the newest outpost of White Fence Farm. The famed Lakewood eatery, which is set on seven acres and can accommodate up to 700 diners, recently opened several small storefronts around town. The newest location is at 703 S. Colorado Blvd in the Belcaro Shopping Center in the old Rubio’s Fresh Mexican grill location.

Diners enjoy lunch at White Fence Farm on South Colorado.

South Broadway

Broadway Motel

The 56-plus-year-old Broadway Motel changed hands last December, being purchased by Littleton Capital Partners and Mercury Real Estate Partners. The plan for the site was released this March via a website: 1616south.com. The plan is to scrape the motel and build 40 “urban flats” on the site. There will be 25 one-bedroom units, 12 two-bedroom units and three studios, with prices ranging from the $200,000s to over $500,000. The building is almost 40 percent sold.

Laws Whiskey

Several blocks west of the antiques stores on South Broadway, and across the railroad tracks, Laws Whiskey is putting the finishing touches on a 31,000- square foot warehouse at 1325 S. Cherokee St. The new facility can hold up to 10,000 barrels and is expected to be open in late May. It is a five-minute drive from the company’s original location at 1420 S. Acoma St. where its tasting room and distillery will remain.

Alan Laws of Laws Whiskey hand signing his bottles.

Once construction is complete the company will move all its 1600 barrels of inventory to Cherokee St., which will free up the Acoma St. space for additional production capacity. Prior to the expansion, the company has been running at about 50-65 percent of capacity and the additional space will allow them to increase production. Owner Alan Laws estimates it will take approximately seven years to fill the warehouse, in the meantime, he is leasing the extra space to some local breweries.

Laws Whiskey was founded in 2011 and is currently available in 10 states including Colorado, and expanding distribution to Arkansas, California, Connecticut and Tennessee. The company features 9 types of whiskey on its website which sell for approximately $65 per bottle in stores.

Alan Laws is very serious about making the best possible product and does his research. At home, he has 600 bottles of whiskey which he calls his “whiskey library.”

He said, “We have a premium brand made with no shortcuts. We use local ingredients; our grain is from Alamosa, the corn is from Burlington and we cut it with Eldorado Springs water. Laws Whiskey tastes like Colorado. We’re not trying to be like anyone else.”

Visit lawswhiskeyhouse.com for tour days and times.

Rosedale

The Post Chicken and Beer

The Post Chicken and Beer (postchickenandbeer.com/rosedale) is now open at 2200 S. Broadway. The menu features comfort food including fried chicken, buttermilk cheddar biscuits, BBQ pork, blackened catfish, mashed potatoes and homemade pies. Beer from sibling restaurant The Post Brewing Company, located in Lafayette, is also available.

Erin Schoepke has lived in the neighborhood for sixteen years and estimates eight different eateries have occupied the same location during that time. She said, "The Post has brought a bit of style and flair to area. Broadway and Evans has finally found its soul mate. We are thrilled to have a wonderful restaurant within walking distance! The only problem is there is always a wait and they don't take reservations, but the food is definitely worth it."

The Post is open for dinner every day at 4p.m., lunch on Friday at 11a.m. and weekend brunch is from 9a.m.-2:30p.m.

University

Farmhouse & Co.

The University neighborhood is soon to have a new boutique: Farmhouse & Co. at 2319 S. Downing. The shop will focus on antiques, architectural salvage and gifts and is the inspiration of local resident Chelsea Harding.

“We want to provide shoppers with found objects to use in new and clever ways, from vintage dishes, old farm tools and antique furnishings. We are also happy to offer new items like candles, art, apothecary oils, herbs, decanters and much more,” Harding said.

Harding chose the location for several reasons. She and her family live in the community and want to invest in a place they love. “The people in this area are active, friendly and support small businesses,” she adds. “I know I can't succeed without the support of my community.”

Farmhousedenver.com is the website. Drop in on the grand opening April 15, 10a.m.-6p.m.

Washington Park

Calibrate Real Estate

Veteran commercial real estate brokers Kyle Malnalti and Greg Johnson have launched Calibrate Real Estate (calibratere.com). The new firm, located at 900 E. Louisiana Ave., will focus on the apartment building market and investment sales. Before founding Calibrate, Malnalti and Johnson led the commercial division of Madison & Co and were awarded top producer honors every year during their tenure (2012-2015). The duo has a combined career sales volume of nearly $300 million, making them one of the leading apartment brokerage teams in Denver.

Hannah by Design & Styletribe Underground

South Gaylord Street lost two businesses in late March: Hannah by Design on March 26 and Styletribe Underground on March 29. The two businesses were next door to each other.

Hannah by Design was a gallery featuring the work of a wide array of local and regional artists; the gallery also sold handcrafted jewelry. The website is still live at hannahbydesign.com.

Styletribe Underground’s website notes they specialized in “high-end women's designer resale including clothing, shoes and handbags.” The shop also offered a “curated” collection of new fashion items in a back boutique. At the present time, their site is still live at styletribeunderground.com.

No word yet on what businesses will move into these locations.

Washington Street Community Center

The Washington Street Community Center celebrates fifty years of “serving the ever-changing needs of the Washington Park neighborhood” this April 27 at the Wellshire Event Center, 333 S Colorado Blvd. The Center boasts an annual attendance of 25,000 plus and is reaching out to the community to ensure its continued operation. They are currently seeking sponsors and encourage community members to visit wscc-denver.org/fifty.html to learn more and register for the celebratory gala.

Outside the Zone

Dumb Friends League Spay/Neuter Clinic

The Dumb Friends League (DFL) has opened a spay/neuter clinic for cats at 191 Yuma in PetAid Colorado; it is conveniently located close to downtown near I-25 and 6th Ave.

The clinic is the organization’s latest effort to help reduce the number of cats on the streets and in shelters in metro Denver. No cost spay/neuter surgeries are provided for all Colorado cats. Anyone is welcome to bring a cat to the clinic, regardless of income.

The services at the facility, which is operated by the DFL and staffed by the organization’s veterinary team, are being funded for three years through generous grants. For more information please visit ddfl.org/catclinic.