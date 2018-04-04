Business As Usual, April 2018: Fitness Gallery, Green Solution, Besties Ice Cream

Please notify us of business-related news within your neighborhood so we can provide coverage in “Business as Usual.” This is the place for business anniversaries, relocations, openings, intrigues and ownership changes. Call us at 303-778-8021 or send an email to bau@washparkprofile.com.

Openings

Fitness Gallery

Fitness Gallery has opened its new corporate headquarters and Denver Superstore in Wellshire at 2595 S. Colorado Blvd. The company purchased the 12,000 square-foot building formerly occupied by the Garment District and has given it a makeover. The Colorado Boulevard location was selected due to its central location and is Fitness Gallery’s third opening in the metro area.

President Donnie Salum founded Fitness Gallery in 1997. He is a Colorado native and was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 1990. Salum spent three seasons in the NFL.

His stores carry every possible type of fitness equipment including treadmills, ellipticals, exercise bikes and weight lifting sets. In addition to its home fitness solutions, the company provides equipment to a number of commercial customers including the Denver Broncos staff, Comcast, and numerous apartment complexes, hotels, schools and universities. Visit fitnessgallery.com.

The Green Solution

Virginia Village is getting greener. The Green Solution (TGS), one of Colorado’s largest dispensary chains, is relocating its headquarters to 4100 E. Arkansas Ave., near Colorado Boulevard, in mid-May. Approximately 125 corporate and management employees will move into the 64,000 square-foot, three-story building, formerly occupied by AAA Colorado.

“TGS Management has outgrown its current space in Downtown Denver and is looking forward to moving to Virginia Village. While a larger space was key, TGS also chose an area that will provide professionalism and culture, with an opportunity for the cannabis industry to thrive in a professional manner. This location is also more central to TGS operations and provides a place for its fleet vehicles, IT, development teams and national structure,” said Nancy Fishgold of Sprocket Communications, a TGS spokesperson, via email.

× Expand The Green Solution The Green Solution is relocating its corporate HQ to Virginia Village.

The space will have flex areas where employees can collaborate. The company employs over 700 people in Colorado across all facilities and retail locations and wanted an inviting corporate office where all are welcome. The new HQ will also include a gym, nap room, wellness area, flex and community areas for all employees.

TGS sells cannabis, concentrates, edibles, drinks, pre-rolls, topicals, plants, transdermals, accessories and apparel. It has 15 retail stores around the state, most of which are in the Denver metro area. Visit tgscolorado.com.

Besties Ice Cream

Platt Park is getting sweeter with the addition of Besties Ice Cream at 1559 S. Broadway. The menu will feature nostalgic and innovative ice cream flavors as well as vegan and dairy free ones. All toppings will be made from scratch.

Besties is located next to Certified Tattoo Studios. Both businesses are owned by Nando Mondragon and housed in a building he purchased in 2017 for $1,450,000. Visit facebook.com/bestiesicecream.

Halo Salon

Halo Salon recently moved into the renovated retail space adjacent to Campus Lounge at 2322 E. Exposition Ave. in Bonnie Brae. It is owned by Nicole Matta who is also one of the stylists. Her salon's tagline is “local. low-key. cool. hair.”

× Expand Halo Salon Halo Salon is now open just around the corner from the Bonnie Brae strip.

“I love the neighborhood and can now walk to work. We get a lot more walk-in traffic than we did when the salon was in Hilltop,” said Matta.

Kindness Yoga will move into the space between Halo and Campus Lounge shortly. Visit halohairsalondenver.com.

Dstation

Cajun seafood hot pot restaurant Dstation is coming to DU. The eatery will occupy the former Noodles & Company space on Evans Avenue at Williams Street. No word yet on an opening date.

Pure Salon

Pure Salon is now open in Wellshire at 2765 S. Colorado Blvd. near Yale Avenue. Owner Stacey Fleming has over 30 years’ experience in the beauty industry and provides hair and nail services. Visit puresalondenver.com.

Ajinoya Ramen

Ramen restaurants are on the rise in Denver and Ajinoya Ramen will offer Virginia Village residents a neighborhood spot to get their fix of authentic Japanese noodles and bowls of soup. It will open soon at 1390 S. Colorado Blvd. in the former Broken Rice space. Broken Rice closed in October after nine months in business.

Original Boulevard Liquors

A liquor (super) store looks to be opening in the former Office Depot space at 3905 E. Evans Ave., just west of Colorado Blvd., and next to Natural Groceries. A permit application is posted in the window.

Haileslasse Gebregziabher is named as the President of Original Boulevard Liquors. The business address is listed as 2150 S. Colorado Blvd., which is just across Colorado Blvd. from 3905 E. Evans Ave. and the current location of another liquor store.

Curtis Park Delicatessen

A second Curtis Park Delicatessen is coming in April to Cherry Creek at 2700 E. Sixth Ave. Owner Michael Reif based the name on the original Curtis Park location.

The menu features a variety of sandwiches made on bread delivered every morning from City Bakery. Coffee and tea drinks are also served. All condiments are made in-house, as are the pickles. Patio seating and catering are also available. Visit curtisparkdeli.com.

Changes

Adelita’s Cocina Y Cantina

Platt Park Mexican cantina Adelita’s, located at 1294 S. Broadway (at Louisiana Avenue), is turning five on Sunday, April 29. Owner Brian Rossi is planning a party on the patio to celebrate. There will be free agave spirit tastings from 12:00p.m.-6:00p.m., along with Mexican BBQ, ice cream and complimentary elotes (Mexican-style street corn). A Mariachi band will play from from 1:00p.m.-3:00p.m.

× Expand Adelita's Iconic Adelita's is celebrating five years in business.

Special guests include Tomas Estes, Mexican government appointed Tequila ambassador to Europe and co-owner of Tequila Ocho. Other brands that will be available to sample include Los Potrillos Mezcal, Fortaleza Tequila, El Jolgorio Mezcal, Nuestra Soledad Mezcal, La Venenosa Raicilla, Derumbes Mezcal, Arette Tequila and Don Fulano Tequila.

Rossi has started two additional businesses at the corner of South Broadway and Louisiana Avenue since opening Adelita’s. Mezcaleria restaurant Palenque opened in 2016. In 2017, La Chupaflor, which shares the patio with Palenque, debuted. It is a Michocacan-style ice cream parlor and the name loosely translates to “hummingbird.” Visit adelitasdenver.com.

Colorado Department of Transportation

After over 60 years in Virginia Village, CDOT will begin relocating approximately 800 employees in April into its new five-story, 175,000 square-foot headquarters in Sun Valley just south of Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The move is expected to be complete in late May.

“We will miss Virginia Village, but are looking forward to meeting our new neighbors in Sun Valley and becoming a part of that neighborhood,” said Amy Ford, Chief of Advanced Mobility at CDOT.

Ford said the move allows CDOT to consolidate operations from 14 buildings to one newly constructed facility which is more operationally efficient. The two main Virginia Village locations are 4201 E. Arkansas Ave. and 2000 S. Holly St.

Many of the buildings were built in the late ‘40s and early ‘50s and were well past their useful life. The cost of rehabbing and bringing them up to standard would have been very expensive. Ford said it was a much better use of taxpayer dollars to build a facility that is state-of-the-art and allows for more collaboration.

In January, the Denver City Council approved private-developer Kentro Group purchasing two of the properties CDOT is vacating. Their plans include building affordable housing and units for seniors, but the properties need to be rezoned before that can occur.

The Tended Thicket

Tended Thicket owner Maury Ankrum reports her shop will remain open at least for the next few years. The South Gaylord floral and gifts shop has been under pressure from landlord Aaron Grant to relocate, but through mediation the two have settled on an amended lease buying Ankrum more time. Visit the shop at 1034 S. Gaylord St., or at thetendedthicket.com.

Second Star to the Right

South Broadway is getting a children’s book store. Second Star to the Right plans to move from the Highlands this summer to 1545 S. Broadway. The new location is bigger and accommodates a larger selection of books, toys and baby gifts. There will also be an expanded events room for daily story time, parties and author visits, and increased outdoor space as well. Visit secondstartotherightbooks.com.

Brothers BBQ

It’s been 20 years since brothers and Regis High grads Chris and Nick Sullivan began serving BBQ at their first restaurant at South Monaco Parkway and Leetsdale Drive. Things are still going strong at the original location and they have added four more around the metro area along the way. In May, Brothers will debut at Terminal A at DIA.

× Expand Brothers BBQ Brothers Chris and Nick Sullivan celebrate 20 years in business.

Nick used to race cars and many of his competitions were in the south. Both brothers had the opportunity to sample many types of BBQ as they drove to his races, which is where the idea of opening a BBQ restaurant started. The brother’s different sauces reflect different regions of the country. Visit brothers-bbq.com.

Diamond Homes

High-end builder Diamond Homes will relocate its offices from South Santa Fe Drive to Old South Gaylord Street later this year. The company specializes in the construction and renovation of custom residences in Denver and Cherry Hills Village.

The owners were searching for a location with more energy, visibility and opportunity for walk-in traffic. They thought Old South Gaylord was a great fit and are in the process of redesigning the new 1,200 square-foot space. Visit diamondhomesco.com.

AAA Colorado

After six decades in Virginia Village, AAA Colorado has made the move to new offices in Greenwood Village at 6061 S. Willow Dr. The organization recently vacated a 64,000 square-foot building at 4100 E. Arkansas Ave. near Colorado Boulevard that will be the future headquarters of The Green Solution, a dispensary chain.

AAA Colorado purchased the 136,000 square-foot Greenwood Village property in order to future-proof its operations. It will occupy approximately 64,000 square-feet of it for now, which tracks to the size of its former location, and rent out the rest, but plans to eventually take over the entire building. The not-for-profit’s tremendous growth over the past number of years made it necessary to find an alternative corporate campus.

“We moved into our new location 60 years to the day after moving into the Virginia Village location. We’ll miss that neighborhood greatly and look forward to serving area members from our new retail location in Greenwood Village while we explore other opportunities in Denver,” said Skyler McKinley, AAA Colorado spokesman.

AAA Colorado began serving the state 95 years ago. Visit colorado.aaa.com.

Porchlight Real Estate Group

Porchlight Real Estate Group has closed its Bonnie Brae location at 747 S. University Ave. and relocated to the company’s main office in the Golden Triangle at 838 Broadway. It also has offices in Cherry Creek, Highlands and the Denver Tech Center. Visit porchlightgroup.com.

Hand & Stone Massage & Facial Spa

Hand & Stone Spa is moving into its new permanent location in Cherry Creek at 250 Columbine St., next to Starbucks, in April. It was located at the corner of Second Avenue and Detroit Street for over five years but had to temporarily move to 242 Milwaukee St. in October when its building was redeveloped. Visit handandstonecherrycreek.com.

Cherry Creek Dance

Cherry Creek Dance is celebrating its 25th birthday and 50th dance recital. The studio, located at 2625 E. Third Ave., offers ballet, hip-hop, lyrical and musical theater classes for kids and adults. Visit cherrycreekdance.com.

Closings

Campus Lounge

After a short and much-discussed run, Campus Lounge closed March 25. The restaurant was the brainchild of Denver native Dan Landes, the restauranteur behind City O' City and iconic Watercourse Foods.

"We had a lot of support from my people, from the people who enjoy my restaurants and the vibe I create. They followed me, but the neighborhood just didn't show up," Landes said in a recent interview.

Landes reports he and his business partners are looking for a restaurant buyer for the space. "I think whoever takes it over next is going to have a much easier time," he says.

Wash Park Sports Alley

Wash Park Sports Alley at 266B S. Downing St. is now closed.