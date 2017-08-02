Business As Usual, August 2017: Woofhaus, Summit Fitness, Alchemy, Mayu Meditation

Openings

Fellowship Denver Church

The former 24,800 square feet Performance Bicycle store at 1990 S. Broadway will be the new home of Fellowship Denver Church. The building is currently being renovated. Lead pastor and co-founder Hunter Beaumont hopes the space will ready in early December. The space will feature a 500-seat auditorium, multi-purpose community room for 150 people, classrooms for kids and youth, offices and a central lobby.

Fellowship Denver is non-denominational. The majority of its parishioners live in central Denver. They wanted an easily accessible location on a major thoroughfare and thought South Broadway was a vibrant area of the city.

The congregation purchased the building for $5 million in June of 2016 from the family who owns Performance Cycle and the property has a mortgage. The building sat empty for almost a year while another $3 million was raised for renovations.

Beaumont is an ordained pastor but uniquely qualified to negotiate real estate deals. Before entering seminary, he was a CPA for eight years and focused on real estate transactions.

Ten years ago, Beaumont, who is originally from Arkansas, started Fellowship Denver with some friends. The church is unlike many others in that it’s steadily growing and has numerous young members.

The congregation is made up of approximately 800 people, with 500-600 in regular attendance. Beaumont describes his Sunday services as contemporary and “historic Christianity for modern people.”

“We work hard to make our message accessible, interesting and compelling in a progressive environment, while staying true to the original message of Jesus. Our congregation connects with it,” Beaumont said, when asked how he continues to attract parishioners.

While their space is under construction, members worship at Denver South Hispanic Seventh Day Adventist Church at 2005 S. Lincoln, one block away from the South Broadway location. They had been renting space for Sunday services for the last eight years at 1770 Sherman St., but moved to be closer to their new building. For more information visit fellowshipdenver.org.

Woofhaus

Calling all pooches. The Woofhaus is a boutique dog daycare business that just opened in Platt Park. Located at 1540 S. Broadway, it is community driven and dog-centric.

Owner Janine Fisher was inspired to leave her corporate job and start the Woofhaus because she felt her Blue Weimaraner rescue, Wiley, wasn’t getting the care and mental stimulation she wanted. Fisher has put a lot of thought into her business, which is not the typical dog daycare facility. It promises to be a big hit with Denver dog owners looking for something special for their pets.

The Woofhaus has over 3,000 square feet of outdoor turf-covered play area. The outdoor and indoor spaces are separated according to dog size. There are also misters and shaded areas for hot days. Fisher’s motto is “cage-free fun, all day long!” She also believes in structured play to keep pets stimulated and no enforced naptimes.

Rescue and shelter pets are a passion of hers and she plans to hold adoption fairs. She is partnering with local coffee houses and breweries for upcoming events. There will also be grooming, training and agility courses offered. There is retail space at the front of the store. Boarding services will not be offered, as the business is in a residential neighborhood. Hours are 7:00a.m.-6:30p.m. daily. For more information, visit thewoofhaus.com.

Druther Gallery

Druther Gallery, 2380 S. Downing St., is a great addition to a vibrant block with a growing list of new businesses. It is owned by the husband and wife artist duo Conor Hollis and Amorette Lana, a.k.a. Hollis + Lana. Druther is the next iterative step for the couple who have many artistic irons in the fire. They have been building public art projects for 10 years through their company Silo Workshop, they design a furniture line and are also muralists.

“It’s a cool experimental space where we can work within our community with other artists. It definitely takes a village to raise an artist. We have had people help foster our careers and want to do the same,” said Hollis.

“We have many relationships with artists from all over the world and wanted to showcase their work without restrictions. The goal is to have a great gallery with work that may push the envelope and artists who may not get a show in a more commercial setting.”

Hollis was born and raised in New Orleans and has lived in south Denver for 20 years. Lana grew up in south Denver and the couple live in the neighborhood.

In addition to having exhibitions, Hollis + Lana plan to use the space to showcase their furniture line. The collection includes benches, coffee and high-top tables, and is made for indoor and outdoor use. It is constructed of natural materials including stainless steel, Ipe Brazilian hardwood and lodgepole pine. The cost is more affordable with prices running several hundred dollars per piece.

Currently on display at Druther is Prism & Paradox, curated by Leah Brenner Clack. It features the work of Anna Charney, Andrew Davis, Leon Loucher, Hyland Mather, Suchitra Mattai and Hollis + Lana. For more information, visit siloworkshop.com.

Alchemy

Alchemy, a newly designed 14,000 square feet creative co-workspace near Baker and Wash Park, at 66 S. Logan St., is opening in August. It features dedicated desks and co-working memberships, as well as private office suites for start-ups and small businesses.

The former warehouse is a two-story structure with cathedral ceilings. Interaction among members is promoted with lounge seating areas, high top tables, a bar, kitchen and main conference room. There is also a nest lounge with a raised ceiling on top of the conference room.

“The higher one ascends in the building, the more private the space becomes. The offices all face in, feeding off the creative and interactive energy. Alchemy’s layout was also done to promote chance encounters, which are intended to lead to collaborative ideas, partnerships and social interaction,” said Chris Fulenwider, Alchemy co-founder. Fulenwider is also president of CF Architecture + Development and designed the space.

Dogs will be welcome at Alchemy and the first floor of the building has a new yoga studio. Free local craft beer will be served daily and there are plans in the works for monthly member networking events.

“Chris and I wanted to create more than just another co-working space in Denver. Alchemy is a shared office alternative where collaboration, mutual respect, life-work balance and collective well-being are embraced in an atmosphere of positive entrepreneurial spirit,” said co-founder Travis McAfoos. Visit alchemycw.com.

Summit Fitness

Summit Fitness owner Brad Williamson is taking personal training to the next level. His company has been around since 2013, but he recently opened a new 4,000 square feet facility at 2000 S. Dahlia St., close to I-25 and Colorado Boulevard.

Summit is a private training studio and not a gym. Many gyms offer personal training, but it is typically not the sole focus. Williamson, who has been in the fitness industry for 15 years and a personal trainer for seven of those, wanted to provide a more customized fitness service. He also caters to people who may want to have more privacy when they are working out, particularly if they are coming back from an injury or are overweight.

There is no monthly membership fee at Summit. Clients undergo a preliminary evaluation with a personal trainer and then a plan is developed.

People typically come to Summit for two-three hours of personal training per week. Williamson also offers yoga and massage services. Most of his clients are career professionals, 40-70 years old who live in Wash Park, Belcaro, Cherry Creek and the surrounding area.

Currently, Williamson has eight personal trainers but plans to expand to 15. Trainer personality is critical to him. He doesn’t believe in hiring people who only have strong resumes. It is important to him to create a workout space with a lot of energy so people are excited to work hard when they step inside. Visit summitfitnessllc.com.

Urban Dogg

Urban Dogg is coming to Wash Park. The pet groomer and nutrition provider plans to open its third Denver location at 278 Downing St., near Alameda Avenue, in August.

The company can typically accommodate same day appointments. Their groomers have an average of 10 years of experience and groom more than 700 dogs and cats per month. Visit urbandoggcolorado.com.

Changes

Mayu Meditation Cooperative

Platte Park’s Mayu Meditation at 1804 S. Pearl St., is expanding. Plans include adding a meditation garden with private alcoves, walking paths, koi pond and covered pavilion. The main building will also be remodeled to include larger classrooms and more foot bath space and a daylong retreat space. For more information, or to make a contribution to the renovation fundraising campaign, visit mayusanctuary.com.

Pearl Wine Company

Pearl Wine Company, located at 1886 S. Pearl St., was named 5280 Reader’s Choice for Best Bottle Shop 2017. This is the second year in a row the company has received the prestigious award.

Owner Dustin Chiapetta sent out an email to customers announcing the award saying, “Thank you, thank you for all your support over the past 19 months. Being a part of the Platte Park neighborhood is a dream come true. We could never do what we love everyday without all of you.” Visit pearlwinecompany.com.

Blue Bonnet

Blue Bonnet Mexican restaurant, 457 S. Broadway, opened its doors in the 1930s. Arlene Mobell, her late husband Phil Mobell and their daughter and second generation owner, Marci Rosenberg were recently honored with the Hall of Fame Award by the Colorado Restaurant Association.

Blue Bonnet was one of the first restaurants in Denver to obtain a liquor license after prohibition. The Mobell family purchased it from the Bolte family in 1968. Blue Bonnet is one of the oldest family operated restaurants in Denver. Visit bluebonnetrestaurant.com.

Denver Folklore Center

It has been one year since The Denver Folklore Center has been under new ownership. Last summer, Saul Rosenthal and Claude Brachfield purchased the business at 1893 S. Pearl St. from Harry Tuft, who founded it in 1962.

The store has been the hub of the folk and acoustic scene in Denver and also gave birth to Swallow Hill Music, now the largest music school and concert venue dedicated to roots, acoustic and folk music west of Chicago. Visit denverfolklore.com.

Evolve Yoga

Evolve Yoga, 1321 S. Broadway, is celebrating its first birthday. The studio offers classes ranging from the most traditional form of Ashtanga Vinyasa yoga to the most modern form, and guided classes in between. Visit evolveyogadenver.com.

Printed Page Bookshop

Printed Page Bookshop, 1416 S. Broadway, celebrates its eighth anniversary on Thursday, Aug. 17, with festivities and free refreshments. The store opened when South Broadway was impassable because of construction, and brick-and-mortar used bookstores were rapidly disappearing. Co-owners John Frantzen and Dan Danbom have soldiered on by providing personal service, an inviting atmosphere and active community involvement. Visit printedpagebookshop.com.

Pea in the Pod

A Pea in the Pod maternity store is moving into Cherry Creek Shopping Center (CCSC) at the end of August. The store is currently located across the street from the mall at 2751 E. First Ave. The new location will be next to Macy’s on the second floor. Visit apeainthepod.com.

Closings

Beau Jo’s

Beau Jo’s University Hills restaurant at 2710 S. Colorado Blvd. closed on July 30. The pizza chain was reportedly not given the opportunity to renew its lease. The company has six other locations in Colorado and plans to open one in Longmont in October.

Gymboree

Gymboree children’s clothing store is closing its Cherry Creek Shopping Center location later this year. A sales associate was unable to confirm the exact date, but said it would be before the holidays.

Seven Colorado stores, including the one at CCSC, will close. The company filed for Chapter 11 protection in June. It plans to close 350 of its 1300 stores.

Cherry Creek Beauty Bar

Cherry Creek Beauty Bar, located at 180 Steele St., has closed. A notice posted on the front door said the business is permanently closed and thanked customers for their business and support.

Please notify us of business-related news within your neighborhood so we can provide coverage in “Business as Usual.” This is the place for business anniversaries, relocations, openings, intrigues and ownership changes. Call us at 303-778-8021 or send an email to bau@washparkprofile.com.