Business As Usual, December 2017: Birdcall, Frozen Matter, Moxy Hotel

Openings

Birdcall

Gourmet fried-chicken sandwich and biscuit restaurant Birdcall is coming to DU. The high-tech, fast casual eatery plans to open at 1535 E. Evans in December in the former Twisters burrito shop. The same menu will be served as at the Five Points location, which opened in July.

In November, Birdcall also launched its partnership with Whole Foods Union Station; its sandwiches are available there, alongside a selection of draft beers from Denver breweries.

× Expand Birdcall Gourmet fried chicken restaurant BirdCall is coming to DU.

The restaurant has lots of repeat customers, says front-of-house manager Tim Biggs. “We are happy to provide good quality chicken to good people,” he said.

According to Biggs, the most popular item on the menu, hands down, is the Nashville hot sandwich. The heat comes from a spice rub on the chicken rather than the sauce. It’s served on an artisan bun from Aspen Bakery.

Birdcall is only five months old, but has the founders of Park Burger behind it. One of the most striking aspects of the restaurant is how technology is utilized. Customers order and pay for food at touch-screen kiosks and wall monitors notify them when it is ready. Orders are placed in racks at the front counter for pick-up. There are a limited number of Birdcall staff present to help customers.

The company hired two technicians for software design alone. The system was undoubtedly pricey to create, but should be easy to replicate now that it’s done. It also reduces labor costs and management needs fewer people to run the restaurant.

The interior is sleekly designed with clean modern architecture and funky art work. Birdcall partners with local furniture makers and artists to furnish and decorate its restaurants. There is ample patio seating, parking area for bikes and a bike repair station to encourage cycling. One gets the sense this is the future of fast-casual dining. Visit eatbirdcall.com.

Frozen Matter

Cow to cone microcreamery Frozen Matter is opening its second location in December at 1061 S. Gaylord in Wash Park in the former Hannah by Design space.

Frozen Matter is unique in the increasingly crowded field of ice shops because it has a dairy plant license for its Uptown store at 530 E. 19th Ave. All ice cream will be made there and Wash Park will be a parlor only.

Owner Gerry Kim uses organic ingredients from local farms to produce small batches of unique flavors such as caramel popcorn, coconut curry (vegan), milk chocolate stout, olive oil, pretty woman (vegan) and tiramisu. Visit frozenmatter.com.

Snarf’s

South Broadway is home to the newest Snarf’s sub shop, which was founded in Boulder in 1996 by “Snarf” Jimmy Seidel.

The employees were particularly excited about opening the 1490 S. Broadway location because it provided the opportunity to restore an existing landmark. The building was an old Sinclair gas station that has sat vacant on the corner of South Broadway and Florida for many years.

Seidel often looks for locations in which the architecture is both characteristic of the funky Snarf's brand as well as a historic landmark of the community that is in need of some TLC. There are now approximately 20 Snarfs across Colorado, Chicago, St. Louis and Austin.

Visit eatsnarfs.com.

Moxy Hotel

Cherry Creek has a new hotel. The $35 million, 170-room Moxy at 240 Josephine St. is owned by BMC investments, which also owns the Halycon directly behind it.

It’s a sleek, modern, eight-story, boutique hotel targeted at the next generation of travelers. Guests check-in at the bar, receive a complimentary cocktail and can open the door to their room with their cell phone. There is no restaurant or gift shop, but the elevator can be used as a selfie photo booth and is equipped with props.

× Expand Moxy Hotel Cherry Creek's new Moxy Hotel has arrived.

If you dial the number to the hotel the cheery greeting provides the following information and prompts:

“To crash with us and book a room, visit Marriott.com.”

“To call dibs on the meeting space, please press four.”

“Thanks again for giving us a call. Love you, mean it.”

Visit moxy-hotels.marriott.com.

Deviation Distilling

Craft distillery, Deviation Distilling is opening a tasting room and conducting tours starting in January. Located in The Yard on Santa Fe at 900 W. 1st Ave., the company specializes in gin and whiskey.

Owners Dave Gade and Bob Wiley grew up together in Ohio. Gade is a chef by training who started homebrewing beer, and developed an interest in spirits along the way. The partners have created their own recipes and are self-funding Deviation.

The gin will be available first as it requires a shorter maturation period. Deviation whiskeys will be aged a minimum of one year. Once they are ready, Gade and Wiley plan to also build a cocktail lounge.

Deviation’s space at The Yard has a 30-foot barrel roof. Gade liked it immediately since it reminded him of walking into a whiskey barrel. The location and mix of tenants was appealing as well. Having Renegade Brewing Company as a neighbor has been a big plus. “Whiskey and beer feed off of each other,” said Gade.

He and Wiley to plan to ramp up their business slowly and self-distribute, focusing on the Denver market while leveraging contacts in the restaurant industry. Visit facebook.com/deviationdistilling.

Mehak India’s Aroma

Diners looking for authentic Indian cuisine will welcome the December debut of Mehak India’s Aroma in Cherry Creek. Experienced restaurateurs Ganesh Adhikari and Chef MAHA-Dev are behind the venture. Both are from Nepal. MAHA-Dev also spent several years in London cooking in Indian restaurants.

The partners plan to offer patrons a new take on Indian food and will import as many ingredients as possible directly from India. Adhikari wants Coloradans to experience more than just saag, tikka masala and vindaloo. “I want to prove that Indian food is more than just three dishes,” he said.

Many of the Indian restaurants in the area are more buffet focused, according to Adhikari and MAHA-Dev. They want to offer ethnic food enthusiasts a more authentic, upscale, sit-down experience that is reservation only. Visit mehakdenver.com.

Platt Park Brewing Co.

The owners of Platt Park Brewing Co will be brewing something new come summer - cocktails. Co-founder Colby Rankin signed a lease for the space at 1871 S. Pearl, right next to Platt Park Brewing, and plans to open a cocktail bar. More details to come including the name, which is still being discussed. Visit plattparkbrewing.com.

Outside the Zone

The Inventing Room Dessert Shop

To cool to not mention is the re-opening of the Inventing Room Dessert Shop at 4433 W. 29th/Tennyson in SloHi, formerly located near Coors Field. Some of the treats on owner Ian Kleinman’s menu, which features scientific spins on classic desserts, include Nitro Popcorn, Twizzler Space Foam, Compressed Apple Pie and Frozen Hot Chocolate with Exploding Whip Cream.

“We are very excited for this new neighborhood location and the opportunity ahead of us. The downtime from when we closed the old shop gave us a chance to develop lots of innovative playful treats and fun creations,” said Kleinman, a leader in the Molecular Gastronomy field.

× Expand Chef Ian Kleinman Chef Ian Kleinman of Inventing Room Dessert Shop at his nitro tap.

The new space is double the size of the old location, has an outdoor patio and 50 slots of underground parking. The funky decor is Willy Wonka meets mad scientist and was designed, and largely installed, by Kleinman and his team. It includes custom artwork from his grandfather’s farm, a giant tangled copper wire maze, beakers and bottles from old chemistry sets, and a huge portrait of Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka. (Kleinman is a purist and greatly prefers Wilder as Wonka.)

Kleinman and his wife Stacey, who has joined the company full-time, have many irons in the fire. They opened the first Inventing Room Dessert Shop in Dubai in October and will have five locations there by year end. Expansion into Qatar and Bahrain is planned for spring 2018. For the past 10 years, they have also run Catering by the Inventing Room for birthday parties, corporate events and special occasions. Visit tirdenver.com.

The Eddy—Colorado Rapids youth soccer indoor facility

If you have a kid interested in soccer, be sure to check out The Eddy, the new 42,000 square-foot Colorado Rapids youth soccer indoor facility just past Lowry at 111 N. Havana. Players can participate in year-round youth futsal leagues. There are also indoor camps and clinics, and the space is available to rent for parties.

The building was formerly a call center and sat empty for the past decade. The Rapids signed a 10-year lease on a section of the property and have transformed it into four futsal-sized turf fields. The facility is equipped with a number of TOCA touch trainers, which are machines that serve up balls at specific speeds, locations and trajectories for an accelerated training experience.

There is a community center in the building that has seating, vending machines and WiFi where parents can stay and wait for their players. “We want to develop a sense of community so we created a space where parents would be comfortable hanging out and not have to leave when they drop their kids off,” said Indoor Facility Manager Finn Ruehrdanz.

Visit rapidsyouthsoccer.org/indoor-soccer.

Changes

Shaver-Ramsey

Cherry Creek rug dealer Shaver Ramsey is relocating to 589 Fillmore in February. It will remain open at its 2414 E. Third Ave location until the move.

There is currently a sale underway at the store. The company runs sales on limited items during the course of the year. This is the first storewide sale it has ever held. Management would like to reduce inventory in preparation for the move.

× Expand Shaver Ramsey Shaver Ramsey is moving after 41 years in the same location.

Shaver Ramsey opened its doors in 1976 and has leased space at the same location for the past 41 years. The store’s building was sold and the new owner plans to redevelop the property. Visit shaver-ramsey.com.

Charcoal Bistro

Charcoal Bistro on South Gaylord Street is celebrating its one-year anniversary and has hired veteran chef Greg Lucero as its Chef de Cuisine. Lucero has worked at San Francisco Michelin-star restaurant La Folie as well as award-winning La Quintonil in Mexico City. Joining Lucero in the kitchen is sous chef Ryan “Nascarr” Higgins whose culinary resumes includes the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs and Denver restaurants Mizuna, Bones and Hotel Teatro’s The Nickel.

The Charcoal Dining Group also operates Charcoal Restaurant in the Golden Triangle at 43 W. 9th Ave. Visit charcoaldining.com.

SoBo Interiors

SoBo Interiors, formerly known as the Shops at 9th Ave. has opened a new location in the upcoming South Broadway Shopping District at 1787 S. Broadway.

The company was created by Susan Hildebrand and Rusty Staff of DecorAsian as a joint venture designed for their clientele seeking to find unique home furnishings in a chic and stylish environment. Merchandise is presented in individual vignettes by a collection of merchants, collectors and artists featuring furniture, art, antiques, pottery, lighting and accessories. Visit sobointeriorshome.com.

2727 E. Second Ave. in Cherry Creek

Another building in Cherry Creek is being torn down. BMC Investments and Bow River Capital purchased 2727 E. Second Ave.—at 2nd and Detroit Streets—for $7.35 million last year. They are building an eight-story, 70,000 square-foot office tower with ground floor retail.

All of the tenants including Duke’s Corner Store, Amazing Lash Studio, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, Kindness Yoga and Concord Custom Tailors had to vacate the property. Denver-based BMC has been very active in the redevelopment of Cherry Creek; it also acquired 210 St. Paul St., 3000 E. Third Ave. and 240 Josephine St.

Amazing Lash Studio

Eyelash extension provider Amazing Lash Studio has relocated within Cherry Creek. The business had to move to a temporary location on Cherry Creek Drive North for several weeks in October until its permanent space at 250 Steele St. was completed. The new location is bigger, has 12 rooms and lots of parking. Visit amazinglashstudio.com.

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa recently moved within Cherry Creek to 242 Milwaukee St. The new space is much more updated than its previous location and ample street parking is available. Visit handandstonecherrycreek.com.

Flower Power

Wash Park florist Flower Power recently moved across the street to 2027 E. Virginia St. into the former Luxe Kitchens space. For the past 17 years, Flower Power has been run out of 2101 E. Virginia St.

Owner Kam Snyder said the new location provides needed extra space. Flower Power designs floral arrangements for all occasions including weddings, special events, condolences and the holidays. Visit flowerpowerwashpark.com.

Closings

Telegraph Neighborhood Bistro & Bar

Wash Park restaurant Telegraph Neighborhood Bistro & Bar has closed. It was open for two years at 295 S. Pennsylvania St. The owners cited lack of business and tough competition as the reason for their decision.

Broken Rice

Pan-Asian, fast-casual restaurant Broken Rice has closed after nine months at 1390 S. Colorado Blvd. In a letter posted on the door, General Manager Cameron Cusack and Culinary Director Tyson Wong Ophaso thanked customers and said the decision was due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

White Fence Farm

Another restaurant to close on South Colorado Boulevard was an outpost of Lakewood-based White Fence Farm. The eatery was shuttered at 703 S. Colorado Blvd. after nine months in operation. A company representative said the location was not a good fit.

Vertu

Cherry Creek jeweler Vertu has closed. Owner Linda Mellicker-Bhan decided to retire. She said her decision was based on her lease being up and the changing face of retail.

Mellicker-Bhan recently celebrated Vertu’s 30th anniversary and thought it was the right time to move on. The store was located within a block of 300 Fillmore the entire time it was open.

Please notify us of business-related news within your neighborhood so we can provide coverage in “Business as Usual.” This is the place for business anniversaries, relocations, openings, intrigues and ownership changes. Call us at 303-778-8021 or send an email to bau@washparkprofile.com.