Business As Usual, February 2018: Indigo Float, Tacos, Tequila, Whiskey & Care Now Urgent Care

Openings

Indigo Float

If you are seeking stress relief, relaxation and perhaps a competitive edge, Indigo Float, located in Glendale at 1555 S. Colorado Blvd., may be just what you need.

The company offers float services, also known as R.E.S.T., which stands for Restricted Environmental Stimulation Therapy. R.E.S.T. describes what happens when someone spends a specific amount of time in an environment free of the distractions of light, sound, touch and gravity. Customers float for a minimum of 60 minutes in floatSPA pods, which look like large, hi-tech clamshells, in highly concentrated Epsom salt water.

Some of the benefits of floating, according to Scott Adams, Indigo Float CEO & Founder, are sharpened focus, muscle recovery, improved sleep, memory and cognitive performance and increased creativity. Adams, who graduated from DU, spent a year researching the industry before deciding to use floatSPA pods, which are made in Hungary. He believes they are the most state of the art and they happen to be the U.S. distributor for the company.

Adams may be onto something in terms of the benefits of floating. The Buffalo Bills installed one of his float pods during the preseason and went to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years. Adams says the New England Patriots (who are not customers) have had float tanks at their training facility for several years and Tom Brady has one in his house. Steph Curry regularly floats, according to Adams, and the Chicago Cubs started floating the year they won the World Series. While Adams doesn’t attribute the successes solely to floating, it’s an interesting correlation. Other customers of Adams include the U.S. Military and he is currently in talks with the NBA.

While it’s possible to feel benefits after one float session, Adams says it took him three to be a true believer. Sometimes during the first session, guests are a little nervous and unsure of what to expect. He also says the benefits seem to last longer for people who float regularly. Indigo Float is open seven days a week, 9:00a.m.-9:00p.m. Visit indigofloat.com.

Tacos Tequila Whiskey

Tacos Tequila Whiskey is opening a new eatery in Governor’s Park at 215 E. Seventh Ave., its third Denver location, by the end of February.

Founder and Chef Kevin Morrison started his concept with a food truck serving “comida de la calle” (Mexican street food) in 2010. The first brick and mortar restaurant opened in Denver in 2011, the second opened in 2013 and a third in Phoenix in 2017. Tacos Tequila Whiskey was recently named one of the best new restaurants in the U.S. by Bon Appetit magazine.

“Our food is our foundation and we are known for our creative street tacos and cocktails. Everything else is built from there,” says Morrison. Some of the taco selections include carnitas—a crispy roasted pork, pollo agave—agave dipped fried chicken and barbacoa—slow roasted shredded beef.

A restaurant industry veteran, Morrison also founded Red Tomato Specialty Produce and co-founded Spicy Pickle Sub Shop. He is known for his obsession with funky, urbanized furnishings and sense of community. The interiors of his restaurants are decked out with bright colors, dark woods, chalkboard menus, open kitchens, exposed brick and community tables. Visit tacostequilawhiskey.com.

CareNow® Urgent Care

HealthONE just opened its sixth CareNow® Urgent Care clinic on Evans Avenue, just east of Downing Street, near DU.

“We understand that today, convenience plays an important role in making health care decisions,” says Mark Montano, MD, Medical Director of CareNow® Urgent Care. “With our dedicated physicians available seven days a week, we hope to be a helpful resource to those living in this area. We are excited to offer both exceptional and accessible medical care to the community.”

CareNow® provides care for many types of non-life threatening illnesses and injuries, such as sprains, strains, burns, minor lacerations, sore throats or flu symptoms. The clinics also have x-rays and labs on-site and provide occupational medicine services to local employers, including examinations and treatment of injured workers in worker’s compensation cases, pre-employment screenings and drug tests.

This is the first CareNow® Urgent Care to open in the area, and it is open seven days a week, Monday-Saturday, 8:00a.m.-8:00p.m., and Sunday, 8:00a.m.-5:00p.m., no appointment necessary. Visit carenow.com/denver.

Skipper & Scout

Vail-based children’s clothing boutique Skipper & Scout now has a Cherry Creek store at 2500 E. Second Ave., Suite 110. Owner Kerry Roach offers a mix of traditional and fun clothing, and accessories, for infants through size 14. Roach’s Vail store has been around for four years. After testing the Denver market with a few pop-ups, she decided the time was right to expand to Cherry Creek.

Some of the brands she carries include Scotch & Soda, Pink Chicken, Stella McCartney Kids and Ivivva by Lululemon. Roach is the only Denver merchant offering Ivivva in-store since the retailer closed its Cherry Creek Shopping Center location. Skipper & Scout also offers a custom box service where after you have visited one of their stores, they will ship their latest looks directly to your home. Visit skipperscout.com.

Denver Distillery

After literally years in the making, Denver Distillery is open at 224 S. Broadway. It is Colorado and Denver’s first and only distillery pub license facility. The menu offers in-house, artisan distilled alcohol and features lemon-lime shine whiskey, strawberry-kiwi liqueur, coffee liqueur, pumpkin spice liqueur, Navy strength rum, local beer on tap and savory New Zealand pies. Visit denverdistillery.com.

Kian Rug Company

Another recent addition to Cherry Creek is Kian Rug Company located at 2500 E. Second Ave, Suite #120. The store sells a wide variety of new, traditional, antique and contemporary area rugs that mostly come from Iran, Afghanistan and Turkey. Cleaning, repair and restoration services are also available. Visit kianrugcompany.com.

Changes

Kentucky Inn

Wash Park bar Kentucky Inn, located at 890 S. Pearl St., has reopened after being closed for five months for renovation work. There is now a full kitchen and food is served from 11:00a.m. to 10:00p.m. daily. Other additions include a pool and game room, new bathrooms and floors, and an updated HVAC system. “We polished a penny,” says General Manager Becky Reitz.

Reitz says the food has gotten great reviews from customers and describes the menu as “upscale pub food.” It includes burgers, sandwiches, street tacos, salads and Wisconsin cheese curds. All dressings and sauces are made in-house. Kentucky Inn has updated its wine list and serves 20 beers on tap from 16 Colorado breweries. There is also a craft can and bottle list.

Reitz describes the establishment as a “Wisconsin Packers bar with a Kentucky flair.” It sits on the corner of Pearl Street and Kentucky Avenue, but customers often assume it has a Kentucky theme, due to the name, so Reitz and company have adapted the menu accordingly.

The Kentucky Inn Hot Brown is one of the most popular sandwiches and patrons can choose from an array of signature Kentucky cocktails. The best-selling drink is the Wisconsin Old Fashioned. Visit kentuckyinndenver.com.

Swoozie’s

Home, personalized gift and stationary product store Swoozie’s has relocated from Sixth Avenue and Fillmore Street to Cherry Hills Marketplace in Greenwood Village. The company also had a temporary pop-up store in Cherry Creek at Third Avenue and Milwaukee Street that should be closed by the end of February. According to a store representative, the Greenwood Village shop benefits from much more foot traffic than the one on Sixth Avenue did and is a more typical Swoozie’s location. Visit swoozies.com.

Tony’s Meats & Market

Butcher shop and specialty food store Tony’s Meats & Market has closed its 950 Broadway store and will reopen in the spring at 4960 E. Hampden Ave. in the Happy Canyon Wine and Market.

According to the company, the move out of downtown to Happy Canyon Wine and Market, which is a concept similar to Denver Central Market, will create growth opportunities for Tony’s and provide customers with a more collaborative shopping experience. Visit tonysmarket.com.

Maria Empanada

Fast growing, fast-casual Argentinian restaurant Maria Empanada recently received a $3.5 million investment from Colorado Impact Fund. Founder Lorena Cantarovici plans to use the money to add more locations.

Maria Empanada was started in Cantarovici’s kitchen in 2010 and currently has three stores, including one at 1298 S. Broadway and the recently opened Stanley Marketplace eatery. Her empanadas and other pastries are also available at a number of coffee shops around town. Visit mariaempanada.com.

Firebird

Children’s book and toy store Firebird has moved two blocks east from the corner of Sixth Avenue and Detroit Street to its sister location Nest Children’s Boutique at Sixth Avenue and Milwaukee Street. Visit nestchildrensboutique.com.

Closings

Finders Keepers

Antique store Finders Keepers is closing March 31 after 21 years at 1451 S. Broadway. Owner Mario Rivoli said the building was sold and his lease was up anyway. Much of the remaining merchandise will be on sale.

Chowder Room

Seafood restaurant Chowder Room closed at the end of January after three years at 560 S. Broadway. Business was good, but owners Carrie and Matt Stein decided to move back to California for a job opportunity they couldn’t pass up.

Platform T

Tea lounge Platform T has shuttered both its locations at 682 S. Colorado Blvd. in Glendale and 95 Lincoln St. in Baker. The company served many types of high-quality teas including fruity, tropical, herbal and classic varieties. Chai and coffee drinks were also available.

Peet’s Coffee & Tea

Peet’s Coffee & Tea at 2500 E. Second Ave. in Cherry Creek has closed. A note posted on the front door said, “We miss you already. Thank you for sharing your passion for coffee with us.” The closest Peet’s to Cherry Creek is in the Sheraton downtown at 1550 Court Pl.

Please notify us of business-related news within your neighborhood so we can provide coverage in “Business as Usual.” This is the place for business anniversaries, relocations, openings, intrigues and ownership changes. Call us at 303-778-8021 or send an email to bau@washparkprofile.com.