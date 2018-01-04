Business as Usual, January 2018: VIVE Float Studio, Stargazer Fine Chocolates, Wayfinder Co-op

Openings

VIVE Float Studio

Newly opened VIVE Float Studio at 250 Steele St., Suite 110, in Cherry Creek brings relaxation and rejuvenation to a new level with a menu of alternative wellness therapies. Owner and Managing Director Andi Sigler wants to simultaneously impact her clients' minds and bodies.

“I think we are missing something very profound in the way we live our lives today and wanted to create an environment where people can slow down in our fast-paced world,” said Sigler.

Float therapy is her primary service. She first became acquainted with this holistic treatment several years ago during a trip to Israel when she had the opportunity to float in the Dead Sea.

Two years ago, Sigler opened her first float studio in Frisco, which is packed during ski season and summer. With the help of an investor, she was able to expand to Cherry Creek and is also opening a location in Chicago’s Old Town in January.

Each of her float rooms contain a private shower with a 4.5-foot by 8-foot tub filled with approximately 200 gallons of filtered water and 1,000 pounds of pharmaceutical grade Epsom salt. The high salt content allows guests to float gravity-free. Sigler strives to create a sensory-free environment as well which she says allows the body can totally focus on healing.

Another service offered at VIVE is cryo, which is a freezing therapy that many athletes are opting for over icing. Clients stand in a neck-down chamber and the temperature drops to -166 in 30 seconds. Sigler also feels cryo is a good spot facial treatment and can provide relief from migraines and sinusitis, and for anti-aging.

VAT is another therapy available at VIVE and is an acronym for Vibrational Acoustic Therapy. Clients lie in four inches of water on a bed/bladder that vibrates. It can have a calming effect on the body and has been used to treat people experiencing high stress and PTSD.

The Quiet Center is one of Sigler’s favorite aspects of VIVE. It is sort of a spa-meditation room where people can rest and relax before or after treatments. Clients with a membership can come any time to the Quiet Center.

While none of the therapies offered at VIVE are medical, they may help enhance athletic recovery, alleviate stress, accelerate healing, relieve pain, improve sleep or boost overall health and well being. Visit vivefloatstudio.com.

Stargazer Fine Chocolates

Stargazer Fine Chocolates recently opened at 700 Colorado Blvd. in the same building as Snooze and across a parking lot from Trader Joe’s. It’s very much a family affair.

Daughter Karen D’Onofrio is a Master Chocolatier who trained at Ecole Chocolat. Dad John D’Onofrio is a lawyer, entrepreneur and salesman extraordinaire. Mom Norene oversees corporate orders and helps ensure things run smoothly and son Tim is the assistant chocolatier.

“I have never been happier working long hours at Stargazer with my two adult children. To work with your family is a true blessing,” said John D’Onofrio.

Chocolate, coffee and pastries are what’s on the menu at Stargazer. Karen has created 20 different truffle flavors, including peppermint eggnog and strawberry champagne. There are also solid chocolate bars and chocolate covered Oreos, grahams, pretzels and rice crispies. Seasonal items include heart-shaped boxes made out of chocolate and filled with truffles for Valentine’s Day.

The family had a 25-year relationship with a local chocolate shop owner who trained in Europe. He shared his knowledge and expertise with Karen before his retirement. Stargazer started in the D’Onofrio dining room. As the business grew, the family began renting commercial kitchen space at their church. The dream has always been to open a store.

The company also sells corporate and custom gifts, and accepts online orders. The “hours of indulgence” at Stargazer are Monday-Friday 7:00a.m.-7:00p.m. and Saturday 8:00a.m.-4:00p.m. Visit stargazerfinechocolates.com.

Wayfinder Co-op

Co-working spaces are popping up all over, but Wayfinder has a uniquely Denver twist; it’s a co-working co-op for outdoor enthusiasts and opens in January at 525 Santa Fe Dr.

Founders Joe Ewing, Britten Ferguson and Chris Baker, who all work at outdoor companies, were renting space together and their lease was expiring. The idea for Wayfinder was born one night “over a pizza and some beers, as many good ideas are,” says Ewing.

The initial plan was to “find a space together with maybe a keg and some dogs.” That morphed into securing a much larger warehouse location and totally renovating it after doing some outreach and realizing there was a high demand for their concept.

The company offers three tiers of membership. The co-op level, which is designed to help small businesses save money, offering profit sharing with 25 percent of net profits being redistributed. Members must commit to a one-year contract.

The community level is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts who work remotely for companies in other industries and want to share a workspace with individuals who have similar interests. The third tier is for people who don’t require office space but want to participate in Wayfinder events and have access to their conference room at discounted pricing.

Ewing feels it’s a much more community oriented approach to running a business and has yet to find another co-working space with the same model. Several other co-working groups have reached out to Wayfinder inquiring about how they might incorporate the co-op structure into their businesses.

Some of the perks of joining Wayfinder are being able to bring your (well-behaved) dog to work, on-site coffee bar and beer on tap. There is also plenty of parking. Twenty-five businesses have signed up, including Outdoor Adventure Quest, Go Active and Kokopelli Packraft. Visit wayfinder-coop.com.

Smokin Yard’s BBQ

Idaho Springs BBQ restaurant Smokin Yard’s is coming to Denver. It will open a location at 900-924 W. First Ave. in The Yard on Santa Fe in January.

Smokin Yard’s has been a fixture in Idaho Springs since 2008. Management thought The Yard’s easily accessible location near I-25 and Sixth Avenue would be a good choice for expanding into the Denver market. The name also worked since Smokin Yard’s is coincidentally owned by the Yard family.

“We are excited to move into this new phase of our business. Smokin Yard’s looks forward to providing the same service and quality in Denver as we do for our customers in Idaho Springs,” said Ian Yard who will run the Denver location.

He describes the BBQ as a mix between Kansas City and Carolina style and said the brisket is their most popular dish. Visit smokinyards.com.

Viale Pizza & Kitchen

Viale Pizza & Kitchen is now open in Glendale in the Century 21 Plaza at 1390 S. Colorado Blvd. #190. The menu includes appetizers, salads, classics like Chicken Parmesan, pastas and pizzas. Some of their New York inspired signature pizzas are the Bonnie Brae Bronx and Virginia Village Veggie. Viale Pizza & Kitchen is open for lunch, happy hour and dinner. Visit vpkdenver.com.

Anecdote Cafe

Anecdote Cafe is now open in the Golden Triangle on the first floor of 955 Bannock St. in the former Rooster and Moon space. The menu includes handcrafted espresso drinks, sweet and savory pastries, and adult beverages and happy hour specials from 3:00p.m.-6:00p.m.

The cafe also hosts events, including live music and DIY art workshops. Visit facebook.com/anecdotecafe.

Endorphin

Fitness chain Endorphin has grown its presence on South Broadway by adding a yoga and barre studio at 2700 S. Broadway. The space formerly housed one of the company’s cycling studios, which moved across the street to larger digs at 2738 S. Broadway.

There are now 11 Endorphin locations, including its first mountain studio, which opened in November in Eagle at 717 Sylvan Lake Road. Visit myendorphin.com.

LunchboxWax

Have some unwanted hair you would like removed? Check out LunchboxWax at 1000 S. Colorado Blvd. in Glendale. Their waxologists offer a full menu of services for women and men, and utilize a three-step speed-waxing process, so you are in and out in a snap. Visit lunchboxwax.com.

Outside the Zone

Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar

Do you want to dine-out with your pooch? Hightail it to Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar in Westminster’s Orchard Town Center. While an increasing number of Denver restaurants allow dogs on their patios, and may provide water and treats, Lazy Dog raises the bar.

Canines have their own menu and owners can order them a grilled hamburger patty and brown rice for $4.95 or a grilled chicken breast and brown rice for $4.95. Complimentary water bowls are provided. The human menu features pizzas, salads, burgers and sandwiches.

There are some rules. Dogs are only allowed on the patio and not permitted on tables, chairs or their owners’ laps. They are asked to avoid the “three B’s”: Begging, Barking and Biting. Servers are not allowed to touch pooches and dogs must be leashed at all times.

Lazy Dog was founded by Chris Simms in California in 2003 and the chain has 22 restaurants across the Golden State. There is also a location opening soon in Aurora. Visit lazydogrestaurants.com.

Changes

Salon Misha

Salon Misha recently moved from its One Broadway location to join nearby Spa in the City at 136 Kalamath St. Owner Misha Belfer spent 12 years there after acquiring The Hair Shop, which had occupied the One Broadway location since 1983. Belfer’s lease was expiring and his landlord opted to let the neighboring dispensary expand into his space rather than renew his lease.

In addition to cuts, color treatments, hair extensions, wedding styling and makeup, Spa in the City offers nail, skin, tanning and eyelash services. Yoga and dance classes are also taught in a studio on the premises. Visit spainthecity.biz.

Hedge Row

Cherry Creek restaurant Hedge Row, at 100 Steele St., will be serving brunch, in addition to lunch and dinner, starting January 1. Featured menu items are Breakfast Panna Cotta, Caramelized Banana French Toast, Slow Roasted BBQ Pork Spoonbread and Shrimp & Grits. There will also be a kid’s menu with Belgian Waffles and Wisdom Farms Scrambled Eggs.

Hedge Row is part of The Kitchen restaurant group and owned by Kimball Musk, brother of Tesla owner Elon Musk. Visit hedgerowbistros.com.

Nora’s Retro

Women’s clothing store Nora’s Retro is moving from Cherry Creek to 1509 S. Pearl St. in January. Visit facebook.com/noras-retro.

Luxe Kitchens and Interiors

Full service boutique kitchen and bath design firm Luxe Kitchens and Interiors is moving several blocks to 1059 S. Gaylord St. The firm specializes in a wide range of projects from simple kitchens to complete remodels. Its new space and showroom will open in Spring 2018. Visit luxeki.com.

Closings

Joseph Hamilton Furs

Cherry Creek furrier Joseph Hamilton Furs, located at 2440 E. Third Ave., will close by the end of January. Owner Joseph Hamilton has been in Cherry Creek for 16 years. He became suddenly ill and had to leave the state for medical care. Hamilton asked a business associate to immediately liquidate all inventory to pay for the treatment.

Second Spin

Music, movie and game retailer Second Spin will close its 1485 S. Colorado Blvd. store by late January. All inventory has been marked down 30-75 percent. The store’s lease was up and the landlord wanted to redevelop the property.

Second Spin has been at the same Denver location for over 20 years. Its sister store, FYE, is open at Colorado Mills Mall.

Ibex

Outdoor clothing retailer Ibex is going out of business and closing its Cherry Creek location at 250 Columbine St. It is the second retailer on that block to shut its doors in the past few months. The Eddie Bauer store closed in the fall. Eddie Bauer stores remain open in other locations.

Calypso St. Barth

Luxury resort wear, apparel and homewares store Calypso St. Barth has gone out of business. Its Cherry Creek location at 105 Fillmore St. was one of 16 stores that closed nationwide. Tiger group handled the merchandise liquidation.

Please notify us of business-related news within your neighborhood so we can provide coverage in “Business as Usual.” This is the place for business anniversaries, relocations, openings, intrigues and ownership changes. Call us at 303-778-8021 or send an email to bau@washparkprofile.com.