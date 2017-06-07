Business As Usual, June 2017: A Santa Fe collaborative doing good

Openings

Candelaria/Infuse Gallery

The Santa Fe Art District is known for its galleries and art studios, but Kristina Thayer’s Candelaria, located at 853 Santa Fe Dr., brings something new to the neighborhood; a candle boutique, makers studio, nonprofit art gallery for social activism and performance events space, all rolled into one.

Thayer is also the owner of Flicker Box, an online candle subscription company, which is 4 years old. She always wanted to open a retail space and recently achieved her goal, but Thayer didn’t stop there. Using her business for social good, in addition to supporting other artists, makers and women entrepreneurs, is also important to her.

Kristina Thayer (l) of Candelaria, with Kyra Coates and Paula Kohatsu.

On top of selling her own and handmade, small-batch, 100-percent-natural soy candles, she sells others made by Colorado women as well. Thayer has also created a “Makers Studio” where candle making and other art classes are offered for beginners to advanced students.

Each month she donates 10 percent of her profits to a different non-profit organization. For June, the charity will be the Central Asia Institute, which funds art education programs for schools in Kabul, Afghanistan.

When Thayer was planning her store, she felt it was important to have art to display on the 30 feet of walls in her space. Kyra Coates, founding director of Infuse Global Art Alliance and the online Infuse Gallery, answered the call she put out on social media. The organization’s mission is to use art as a tool of social change and empowerment.

Infuse partners with several nonprofit organizations, such as Redline’s Reach Studio which does art training for the Denver homeless community, and Blossomy, which offers photography vocational training and art therapy programs for survivors of human trafficking in India and Thailand. Infuse has also partnered with organizations that serve adults with developmental disabilities, survivors of sexual assault and another who builds schools for girls in Central Asia.

Artists who sell their work through Infuse Gallery donate a percentage of sales back to one or more of these nonprofits, and Infuse matches the donations. The people served through these nonprofits also have the opportunity to sell their work in the gallery, so they can give back to the organization that served them. This is the model of social action and empowerment on which Infuse was founded. Infuse will be rotating the art exhibitions in the space every two months, and each will focus on a different nonprofit organization or program. The exhibitions will be of high quality and will have a different theme each time.

Starting June 8, the exhibition Visions of Spirit and the 5th Dimension will be on display and feature the work of Marika Popovits, Shahna Lax, Robin Ross, Carolyn Victoria and Teresa Dunwell, all from Crestone, Colorado.

Within just a few moments of meeting, both Thayer and Coates recognized the potential behind partnering up within the space on Santa Fe Drive. Not only to sell art, candles and classes, but also create events for community involvement. Kristina rents the space from owners David Otto and Paula Kohatsu, who, out of their living space located through a door behind the store, run Pranamor Shakti Healing Arts. Kohatsu has converted this living space into a part-time event center with studio space, stage and lighting and a large back patio with another stage.

Kohatsu’s mission is to help eradicate sexual ignorance by bringing awareness through performance art, holistic health coaching and sacred sexuality workshops. When she rented the space to Thayer she was thrilled to have such a match in their missions. When Coates, with Infuse, came on board, she recognized that all three together could offer a unique experience for the shared values of each organization.

In partnership with Thayer and Coates, Kohatsu will be opening her doors to offer performance art, music and poetry events as a fundraiser for Infuse and their partners and programs. Paula herself is a recognized visual and performance artist who has done shows in New York and Colorado for more than a decade.

For more information, visit candelariacandles.com. Hours of operation are: Wednesday-Sunday 11:00a.m.-5:00p.m. The store is also open in the evenings for First and Third Fridays.

Denver Health

Denver Health is opening a new, six-story support services building at 601 Broadway in mid-June. All the departments and services required to run Denver Health as an organization will be relocated there. No patient care will be provided at the building.

Many of the administrative and support services have been run out of the 660 Bannock St. building as well as other locations throughout the Denver Health campus. Consolidating these functions at the new building will clear the way to tear down the Bannock building, where a much larger patient-care facility will be constructed. The facility will be called the Ambulatory Care Center in keeping with Denver Health’s five-year master plan.

When that building is complete, all Denver Health outpatient clinics will be housed in one location. The building will also have its own parking garage, which will improve patient access. For more information, visit denverhealth.org.

Farmhouse & Co.

Farmhouse & Co. (farmhousedenver.com) is now open at 2391 S. Downing St. The antiques and homewares store is a charming addition to the same block that also includes the new SoDo Village Market, Roaming Buffalo BBQ and City and Country Deli.

Owner Chelsea Harding has a lovely selection of boutique style home decor and specializes in one-of-a-kind antique furniture, architectural salvage, home decor, garden accents and gifts. She also has a bubbly, highly infectious personality; even if French country antiques aren’t your thing, you may want to buy something from her anyway.

Farmhouse & Co. owner Chelsea Harding.

“I have always loved antiques, but I grew up poor so I had to learn how to make something out of nothing,” Harding said.

One of her goals for the business is to “provide a place of community for the neighborhood.” She offers three free classes each month: Chalk Paint Furniture, Apothecary 101 (organic herbs are discussed) and Coffee and Craigslist (which gives people pointers on the best words to use when searching online for home decor). Sign-up is first come, first served. Store hours are Wednesday-Saturday 10:00a.m.-6:00p.m. and Sunday 10:00a.m.-4:00p.m.

Edgemark Self-Storage Facility

Edgemark Development is close to completion on a 100,000-square feet, four-story storage facility at the corner of Leetsdale Drive & Birch Street in Glendale, behind Super Target. The building is expected to open on June 15.

“We have received a tremendous amount of interest in the project and feel the market has changed in what people now look for in storage space. We provide a higher-end solution that is comfortable, clean and safe,” said Richard Sapkin, Managing Principal of Edgemark Development.

Customers can rent spaces as small as 5-by-5 feet and as large as 10-by-30 feet. Some of the facility’s features include 24/7 video surveillance, indoor temperature control, free wi-fi throughout the building, free conference rooms and month-to-month rental agreements. This is the third storage space project Edgemark is working on in the metro area. For more information, visit edgemarkselfstorage.com.

Bonobos

Men’s clothing retailer Bonobos (bonobos.com) recently opened a store in Cherry Creek North at 105 Fillmore St. The company’s motto is “Wear No Doubt,” and the idea for the brand was hatched when the founders couldn’t find pants that fit properly. Bonobos offers custom-sized suits, casual wear, golf attire and outerwear. Customers can shop exclusively online and provide their own measurements, or they can visit a brick-and-mortar location, like the one in Cherry Creek, and try clothing on before it’s shipped to their home. Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday 11:00a.m.-7:00p.m. and Sunday 12:00p.m.-5:00p.m.

The new wares on offer at Bonobos in Cherry Creek.

Hedge Row

Kimball Musk and Hugo Matheson of The Kitchen Restaurant Group are opening Hedge Row in Cherry Creek at 100 Steele St. on July 4. The number of restaurants in Cherry Creek is rapidly expanding, so it can be helpful to offer diners something a little different. This new relaxed American bistro and bar does just that.

The menu focuses on wood-roasted vegetables and wood-roasted entrees. It also includes some favorites from The Kitchen Restaurant Group, including The Kitchen’s tomato soup and sticky toffee pudding. All ingredients are sourced from American farmers, many of whom are within driving distance.

Hedge Row will be open for lunch and dinner. For more information, visit hedgerowbistros.com.

Tesla

Tesla is coming to Cherry Creek Shopping Center according to a large sign posted in the mall. Perhaps CEO Elon Musk can swing by his brother Kimball’s new Cherry Creek restaurant, Hedge Row, before stopping by his company’s newest location. Mall management is referring all press inquiries to Tesla, but the company has yet to provide any additional information.

Morning Collective

Morning Collective is a delightful new breakfast-and-lunch spot located in the northwest corner of Rosedale at 2160 S. Broadway. Their seasonal menu gives diners the opportunity to build their own “Elevated Breakfast” with entrees like egg dishes, French toast and pancakes. Lunch options include handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

The restaurant is also known for its “Sunrise Elixirs,” which are a unique selection of breakfast/brunch drinks available with booze or no booze. Hours are 6:30a.m.-2:30p.m. daily. For more information, visit morningcollective.com.

Changes

Kentucky Inn

The Kentucky Inn, located at 890 S. Pearl St., will be closed for renovations starting in early June. The new owners, Jim Armstrong, Richard Salturelli, Fred Cooke and Denise Dillinger, hope to reopen in early July. Armstrong and his partners acquired the West Wash Park business in August and signed a 20-year lease. He loves the vibe of the place and the “eclectic mix of humanity” that is the surrounding neighborhood.

The plan is to not reinvent the wheel but to provide much needed updates to the 107- year-old building, including new bathrooms and ceiling. Armstrong also plans to install a state-of-the-art kitchen and serve approximately 20 top-notch menu items including burgers, wings, nachos and pizzas (which he refers to as “the four horsemen”).

There has been a bar on the property since 1956, and it will not be touched during the renovation. The Kentucky Inn has 20 mostly craft beers on tap and is open Monday-Sunday 11:00a.m.-2:00a.m. For more information, visit kentuckyinndenver.com.

McGlone Dental Care

McGlone Dental Care is moving from Glendale to Platte Park on June 5. Dr. Greg McGlone purchased the 2,200 square-feet building at 2100 S. Lincoln St. The building previously housed a dental practice, and Dr. McGlone has completely renovated the property.

Waxing, skin care and massages will be offered at the new location. Starting June 10, the practice will also be open every other Saturday and two evenings per week in addition to normal business hours. Visit mcglonedentalcare.com.

Leo’s Automotive

Leo’s Automotive (leosautomotive.com) has a new owner. Ben Burns, a third-generation mechanic and shop owner, recently purchased the business from Leo Huner. Huner owned and operated the business for 34 years. The name will not change, and Burns plans to stay at the 1563 S. Pearl St. location. Hours are 7:00a.m.-5:00p.m., Monday-Friday.

Artisan Center

Cherry Creek North’s Artisan Center (artisancenterdenver.com), located at 2757 E. 3rd Ave., has new owners. Julie Scott and Alex Neilsen purchased the business from Ellen Seale Durst, who started it in 1977. Durst still owns the building and continues to work several days per week. The Artisan Center offers an eclectic mix of jewelry, crafts, greeting cards, children’s clothing and household items. It is one of a few smaller, non-corporate businesses left in Cherry Creek North and is open everyday 10:00a.m.-5:30p.m.

Julie Scott and Alex Neilsen, the new owners of Artisan Center.

Pajama Baking Company

The Boulangerie is taking over the space formerly occupied by neighborhood staple Pajama Baking Company. New owner, professionally trained chef Steven Roland, is transforming the bakery's appearance and menu. Breakfast, lunch and artisan baked goods will serve as culinary centerpieces to the new menu. Look for a re-opening in the next month or so.

Chipotle

Is the world's first Chipotle out of business? Given recent national headlines, anything is possible.

A DU Clarion article says no, the store is closed temporarily for a "summer remodel." But when asked, a worker on site says no, the location is finished. Doubtful, but we will keep you posted!

Please notify us of business-related news within your neighborhood so we can provide coverage in “Business as Usual.” This is the place for business anniversaries, relocations, openings, intrigues and ownership changes. Call us at 303-778-8021 or send an email to bau@washparkprofile.com.