Business As Usual, June 2018: Sew4the1, Base Camp Cyclery, Frozen Matter

Openings

Sew4the1

Entrepreneur Stacie Rudy is sewing up a storm in her Platt Park home. Her company, Sew4the1, makes kid and adult hoodies called #plattparkhoodie. The garments have cozy polartec shells that provide UV protection and wick away moisture. The linings are unique and customers can pick a fabric reflective of their personalities. Some recent bestselling liners have been owls, sharks, astronauts and camo prints.

Rudy has been sewing for five years. She made her daughter a hoodie from a soft piece of fabric several years ago, received lots of compliments and Sew4the1 was born. In the past 18 months, she has sold over 500 hoodies. Some orders come through her website. Rudy also sells them at the Old South Pearl Street Farmers Market and other events.

× Expand Sew4the1 Stacie Rudy sews at home for her company Sew4the1, making kid and adult hoodies.

The hoodies take about two hours to make, and Rudy does almost all of the sewing herself. She hired some seasonal help last December to keep up with the demand. In November, Sew4the1 launched its adult line. Kid hoodies are $50 with custom items costing $60. Adult hoodies are $70 and custom hoodies are $80. Rudy also has a line of snow beanies and just started selling baseball caps.

She has no plans for a brick and mortar store, but is considering a mobile one. Currently her hoodies are available online, in Grand Lake at Cabins, Quilts and Stitches, and if you happen to run into her at an event. Visit sew4the1.com.

Base Camp Cyclery

South Denver has a new bike store. Base Camp Cyclery is located at 1869 S. Pearl St. in the former Von’s Violins Shop. It carries premium brand bikes, including Alchemy, Santa Cruz, Yeti, Norco and Ibis. The store also has a large selection of kids bikes, cruisers, apparel and helmets. Demos, rentals, guiding, coaching, classes and clinics are offered. If your bike needs to be serviced, Base Camp Cyclery will pick it up and drop it off for a nominal fee.

Co-owner Harley McClellan grew up in New Orleans and worked in a bike store in the French Quarter. He would drive to Alabama and Mississippi to ride. In 2004, he moved to Colorado.

× Expand Base Camp Cyclery Base Camp Cyclery co-owner Harley McClellan opens a new bike store at 1869 S. Pearl St.

He met Sam Durnavich, the other Base Camp owner, in a local bike shop where Harley was working and Sam was a customer. They became friends and riding buddies and decided to open their own store.

The duo selected the South Pearl location because they really wanted a “neighborhood vibe” and signed a 10-year lease. The space has been completely transformed from the Von’s Violin days. It features a 900-square-foot-service shop on the second floor, which is a point of pride; Base Camp does all service in-house. Visit basecampcyclery.com.

Frozen Matter

Frozen Matter is launching an ice cream parlor on Old South Gaylord Street. Scoops and cones should be available there by the end of June.

The microcreamery’s original Uptown location at 530 E. 19th Ave. opened in 2016 and is the only licensed dairy facility in Colorado. All ice cream is made on site in small batches.

× Expand Frozen Matter Frozen Matter’s Gerry Kim, Josh Gertzen (with Katie Tran) to open micro-creamery on Old South Gaylord Street.

Frozen Matter is owned by the husband and wife team of Josh Gertzen and Gerry Kim. Gertzen is a self-described “science geek” and came up with the name after reading an article on dark matter. Kim is an attorney. Both attended the Ice Cream Science Program at Penn State, which is more than 100 years old and focuses on the science behind ice cream production.

Some of the flavors served at Frozen Matter are Mint Chip, Banana Bread (vegan), Cold Brew Coffee (Huckleberry Roaster’s), Coconut Cake, Orange Saffron Almond Brittle and Valrhona Chocolate. Other products sold include award-winning ice cream sandwiches and ice pops. Visit frozenmatter.com.

Brightmarten

Now open in Bonnie Brae is Brightmarten, a restaurant and bar at 730 S. University. It replaces the 730 South Bar & Grill that occupied the space for almost 18 years.

Owners are barkeep Wade Nelson, general manager Jared Riggs, chef Josh Prater and chef Jake Grant. Nelson said he and his partners were looking for a neighborhood restaurant. They assumed the 730 South Bar & Grill lease but developed their own concept, which he describes as “new American cuisine.” Chefs Prater and Grant are both veterans of Euclid Hall.

There was a seven-month hiatus between the two restaurants during which Nelson and Co. freshened up the interior and made some minor alterations to the space. Brightmarten is open for happy hour and dinner seven days a week. Plans are also in the works to roll out a weekend brunch in the coming months. Visit brightmarten.com.

Warby-Parker

Eyeglass and sunglass retailer Warby-Parker has launched its first Denver store in the Cherry Creek Shopping Center.

“Nearly six years after first stopping in Denver with our Class Trip - a mobile store in the form of a yellow school bus - we’re excited to finally put down roots in such a notable junction of innovation, alongside many like-minded startups and companies we admire,” said co-founder and co-CEO Neil Blumenthal. “With all the art galleries, events like the Cherry Creek Arts Festival, and great shops in the area, our newest location is in good company.”

In-store Warby-Parker advisers help customers with fit and style while there are opticians standing by to make adjustments. Prescription glasses are shipped within several days, and sunglasses and glasses with nonprescription lenses are available for immediate takeaway. The company has an app that creates an overview of any frames tried on along with the measurements so customers can leave with a digital copy. For every pair of glasses and sunglasses purchased, Warby-Parker distributes a pair to someone in need through its Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program.

To celebrate its new Colorado digs the company has released a pair of Denver exclusive sunglasses called Downing Large in Crystal Aqua with Flash Mirrored Silver lenses. The limited-edition lenses are available only at the Cherry Creek location. Visit warbyparker.com.

Thump Coffee

Java lovers will be pleased to hear Thump Coffee now has a second Denver cafe in the new Denver Health administrative building at Broadway and 6th. The Bend, Ore.-based craft coffee roaster launched its first Denver location several years ago on Capitol Hill at 1201 East 13th Ave.

The Broadway location is smaller and does not have all the food offerings of the Cap Hill store, but does offer free parking in the garage next to the building. Thump is adjacent to the new Potbelly Sandwich Shop. Visit thumpcoffee.com.

The Spot

Boulder climbing gym The Spot is expanding to the Golden Triangle. A roughly 19,000-square-foot location at 1235 Delaware, just off of Speer Boulevard, is planned for early fall.The space is currently under construction and will feature 18-foot walls.

Two-thirds of the facility will be bouldering walls and climber training tools. The remainder will include a full workout area, locker rooms and lounges. It’s being built to fit well in an urban setting with modern bouldering walls that do not top out, but the space will have the same vibe as the original Boulder location. Members can go to both facilities and rates will be the same. Visit thespotgym.com.

Meet Fresh

Taiwanese dessert restaurant Meet Fresh is coming to Glendale at 1350 S. Colorado Blvd. in the Century 21 Plaza. Founded in 2007, the company has locations in the U.S., Canada, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. No word yet on an opening date. Visit meetfresh.us.

Changes

Finley's Pub

No one says the restaurant business is easy, but Finley's Pub (finleysdenver.com) at 375 S. Pearl Street is beating the odds by celebrating its sixth anniversary. Serving elevated seasonal food with numerous craft beers on tap, this pub sits in the heart of West Wash Park and boasts a loyal following. The atmosphere is lively, attractive and clean with warm colors and pleasing wall art. Van Itallie prides himself on knowing his customers by name, many of whom are regulars. It's kind of like a modern "Cheers" here. Grateful for being a part of the local scene, Van Itallie states, "we're proud to have served our community for 6 years and we thank everyone for supporting our success in the neighborhood." The spring/summer menu is in full swing and the patio open.

× Expand Owner Peter Van Itallie celebrates the six year anniversary of Finley's Pub. Photo by Jill Farschman.

DU P.A.S.S. Camp

The University of Denver’s P.A.S.S. (Pioneer Athletic Super Summer) camp is celebrating its 25th anniversary. A DU summer tradition, P.A.S.S. camp offers a mix of play and practice for ages 5-11. Campers learn new sports such as lacrosse, golf, tennis, ice skating, flag football, soccer martial arts, ultimate frisbee, and have the opportunity to improve their skills. Spots are still available for summer 2018. Visit ritchiecenter.du.edu/youth/pass-camp.

Center Strength Studios

Center Strength Studios' South Broadway location is turning 2 in June. Pilates and gyrotonic sessions are offered as well as massage, movement (yoga, barre, trx) and nutrition and wellness classes at three locations: 1000 Gaylord, 1842 S. Broadway and 922 Washington Ave in Golden.

× Expand Center Strength Center Strength celebrates the two year anniversary of its South Broadway location. Photo by Sarah Fosco.

Smaller and more individualized attention is the focus at Center Strength Studios. Pilates classes are limited to 3 to 5 people, and yoga, barre and movement classes max out at 5 to 10 members. Visit centerstrengthstudios.com.

Palizo Italiano

Platt Park northern Italian restaurant Palizo Italiano has hired Alvaro Jimenez as its executive chef. Jimenez, who grew up on a family farm in Costa Rica, brings over two decades of culinary experience to the role. He has worked in fine dining restaurants and high-end private catering companies in Pennsylvania, Washington, Oregon, Nevada and California.

“I am thrilled to accept the position of Executive Chef at Palizo Italiano after serving as sous-chef since August 2017,” said Jimenez. “I’ve enjoyed applying my creativity to the new spring menu as well as creating themes and lessons for upcoming cooking classes and Chef’s Table events.”

Chef Alvarez plans to revitalize Palizo Italiano’s Chef’s Table events to accommodate more guests and incorporate patio seating for the event when weather permits. Visit palizodenver.com.

Closings

Tesori Italian Pottery

After 18 years, Tesori Italian Pottery is going out of business. For many years, Tesori has been the only local source for hand formed, hand painted pieces made by artisans in Tuscany and Umbria. Owners Barbara Campbell and her daughter Kristin Callahan would like to thank all of the clients in the area who have followed them throughout the years in their various locations.

There will be a "Going out of Business Sale" with 50 percent off all pieces and display units on Saturday and Sunday, June 9th and 10th from 10 am - 3 pm at their storeroom in Lowry. Visit tesoriitalianpottery.com, for location and directions.

Brushstrokes Studio-Gallery

After 16 years, Denver’s Brushstrokes Studio-Gallery, 1487 S. Broadway, the artistic home of acclaimed painters John K. Harrell, Kit Hevron Mahoney, Anita Mosher and Kelly Berger, is closing its retail space.

“We've made the heart-wrenching decision to close our South Broadway gallery. After 16 years leading the art scene in Washington and Platte Park, we're putting the ‘studio’ back in Brushstrokes Studio-Gallery,” Kelly Berger said in a release May 21.

Berger and John Harrell are relocating June 1 to a large studio at Prism Workspace, 999 Vallejo. Contact them at info@brushstrokesstudio.com. Partners Mosher and Mahoney will be painting in their home studios.

The Village Cork

The last glass of wine will be served at Platt Park’s The Village Cork on June 30. Owner Lisa Lapp posted the following message on the restaurant’s Facebook page:

“After 161/2 years of laughter, friends, great loves and incredible wine and food, I have made the decision to close The Village Cork on June 30, 2018. As you can imagine, this decision was difficult because I will miss all my friends and supporters who have made The Village Cork such a magical place.

× Expand The last bottle of wine gets uncorked June 30, when eatery Village Cork closes after 16 years.

I'm hoping you will join me to celebrate these last two months with continued laughter and shared memories, and there have been many! From baby showers, proposals, a wedding, breakups and everything in between.

Saturday, June 30th at midnight we will lock the doors but not the memories. I feel my job is done (for now!!!). Thank you for including The Village Cork in your lives.”

Please notify us of business-related news within your neighborhood so we can provide coverage in “Business as Usual.” This is the place for business anniversaries, relocations, openings, intrigues and ownership changes. Send an email to elamb@coloradocommunitymedia.com.